There’s no better time for self-improvement than after losing the U.S. election by more than four million votes as an incumbent, and entering the club for one-term presidents — a rare feat.

And to make the transition easier for President Donald Trump, and have a little fun of their own, the Edmonton Public Library (EPL) staff put together a “Make Yourself Great Again” reading list for him to pursue over his final months in office.

It’s one of two “timely and cheeky” lists staff put together dependent on the projected election winner, the library said in a statement to HuffPost Canada.

The Alberta library published its 11-book list geared for Trump on Saturday, shortly after former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden was declared the U.S. president-elect and many in Canada let out a collective sigh of relief.

“EPL (much like everyone else in North America) has been watching the election results closely over the past few days,” the library said. “We know it’s been a difficult year for many and wanted to bring a little bit of light and laughter to an otherwise uncertain situation.

“We are glad our followers enjoyed it!”

To see him off, the Edmonton library selected bestsellers, plus some niche page turners, including:

Rising Strong

As the library said, “It can be hard to move on from a loss,” but Brene Brown can help.

Ten Arguments For Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now

“Too much social media can be bad for you,” Edmonton library pointed out.

Case in point: Trump took to Twitter on Saturday in the hours after Biden won the presidency to tell lies and undermine the democratic U.S. election process.

“I WON THE ELECTION,” Trump falsely said.

It might be time for a nice, long Twitter account deactivation.

Golf

Unsurprisingly, Trump was reportedly golfing in Virginia on Saturday when he got the news he’d lost the election.

“Nothing wrong with hitting the links from time to time, or let’s face it, every weekend,” the library said. “This book will give you tips on how to improve your game.”

Pennsylvania Curiosities

In a nod to the state that helped propel Biden to victory, the library recommended this guide of “quirky characters, roadside oddities and other offbeat stuff.”

“Some people like visiting Florida, but we’ve heard that Pennsylvania is full of lovely people and is an amazing state to visit,” it said.

Spectacular Hair

We will never forget you,Trump hair (that cost $70,000 to maintain). But also don’t be afraid to try one of these “46 gorgeous styles.”

“An important step in making yourself great again is to make sure you look great!” the reading list said. “Having nicely coiffed hair can really make you stand out from the crowd.”

Setting Boundaries With Your Adult Children

Because we could all use some space from the Trump kids after four long years.