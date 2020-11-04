As U.S presidential election results are expected to roll out into early Wednesday morning and beyond, Americans are stressed. Heck, Canadians are also stressed, even though we aren’t voting today (contrary to what Donald Trump Jr. thinks).
With a tight race between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden in progress and many mail-in ballots in several states not expected to be fully counted until later this week, the anxiety could extend for days.
Thankfully Canadians are here to help — specifically the “emotional support Canadians” coming forward on Twitter Tuesday night. As they’re known to do, Canadians offered to lend a supportive hand to our stressed out cousins south of the border to get them through this trying time.
And it looks like some Americans could definitely use the support.
As for what sort of emotional support Canadians are offering, there’s everything from the all-important house hippo, Timbits support packages and adorable dogs ...
… to actual advice for getting through a very stressful time right now ...
… and of course good hugs.
Earlier Tuesday, Canadians shared their stress about the election through memes in solidarity with Americans. There has also been a lot of stress-eating, things on fire and “Schitt’s Creek” references.
It could be a while before we know the future of this election, but as great Canadian Gord Downie once said: “I have no illusions of the future. Or maybe it’s all illusion. I don’t know. I’ve always been ready for it.”
Take a deep breath America. We’re all in this together.