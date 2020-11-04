As U.S presidential election results are expected to roll out into early Wednesday morning and beyond, Americans are stressed. Heck, Canadians are also stressed, even though we aren’t voting today (contrary to what Donald Trump Jr. thinks).

With a tight race between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden in progress and many mail-in ballots in several states not expected to be fully counted until later this week, the anxiety could extend for days.

Thankfully Canadians are here to help — specifically the “emotional support Canadians” coming forward on Twitter Tuesday night. As they’re known to do, Canadians offered to lend a supportive hand to our stressed out cousins south of the border to get them through this trying time.

Dear America:



Emotional Support Canadians are on standby. If you have not yet received your Emotional Support Canadian, one will be assigned to you shortly. 🇨🇦 — 🍁Canadian Fletchy☘ (@Darth_Pingu) November 4, 2020

The emotional support Canadians are standing by..... — Samantha 🇨🇦 (@ItsSamG) November 3, 2020

And it looks like some Americans could definitely use the support.

Do I have to fill out paperwork? I am desperately in need of an Emotional Support Canadian! — Michelle, Suburban Mom (@Meidas_Michelle) November 4, 2020

Hello, yes, I need an Emotional Support Canadian. I’m sure y’all don’t take my insurance (I mean America barely does) so in exchange I offer a picture of my dog Snack. Plz help. pic.twitter.com/XcPyQMrQwI — Samantha Pack (@sampack3) November 4, 2020

Can I have a hug from Gord Downie's ghost? — Freaky! Outie! (@seramarlowe) November 4, 2020

Where do I poutine my application? — Paul A sack of meat with calcium superstructure (@paulmwaxman) November 4, 2020

🙋‍♀️ I’ll take one, thank you. Feeling ill right now. — Mel (@MelBinMN3) November 4, 2020

As for what sort of emotional support Canadians are offering, there’s everything from the all-important house hippo, Timbits support packages and adorable dogs ...

Hello! Emotional Support Canadian reporting for duty! 🙋🏻‍♀️🇨🇦❤️ here’s ben, also on call tonight: pic.twitter.com/bTMjijcl08 — , frankly (@oliviagraceful) November 4, 2020

… to actual advice for getting through a very stressful time right now ...

Turn off the TV and the radio. Find a book and get off Twitter (sometimes we Canadians can be direct too) — Anne LeBlanc Gr 4/5 teacher 🇨🇦📚❤️ (@AnneLeBlanc2) November 4, 2020

… and of course good hugs.

Sending you hugs from just across the bridge! pic.twitter.com/KTXaKXMkk2 — Tracy 🇨🇦 (@ntyravgdramaqun) November 4, 2020

Earlier Tuesday, Canadians shared their stress about the election through memes in solidarity with Americans. There has also been a lot of stress-eating, things on fire and “Schitt’s Creek” references.

It could be a while before we know the future of this election, but as great Canadian Gord Downie once said: “I have no illusions of the future. Or maybe it’s all illusion. I don’t know. I’ve always been ready for it.”