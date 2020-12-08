O’Toole Disagrees With Anti-Vaccine Petition Sponsored By Conservative MP

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said Monday he disagrees with a petition before the House of Commons—sponsored by a member of his caucus— that calls into question the science behind COVID-19 vaccines.

O’Toole said he has faith in Health Canada, and in the advice provided by Canada’s chief public health officials.

The fact that others don’t can be blamed on the Liberal government refusing to be fully transparent about the plans for the rollout of the eventual vaccine, O’Toole said.

“There is some vaccine hesitancy out in the public at large. That’s why we need to show: Here’s the plan. Here’s the testing, here’s the clinical data. Here’s its safe and effective use. Here’s how we’re going to keep it at minus 70. And here’s the likely time frame you will receive it,” O’Toole said.

“We should be telling Canadians that. Why the government’s being so secretive, it’s actually adding to a lack of confidence in the process.”

The petition on the question of vaccine safety is being sponsored by Conservative MP Derek Sloan, who has said he hasn’t fully read what it contains.

Among other things, the petition says the approval processes are being rushed and standard protocols are being skipped, meaning the vaccine amounts to “human experimentation.”

MPs are not required to agree with the contents of petitions they sponsor, though they are not under formal obligation to table the ones they receive in Parliament.

But the fact the petition is backed by a Conservative has led the Liberals to suggest the party doesn’t believe in science, an accusation that also dogged O’Toole’s predecessor Andrew Scheer during the party’s leadership race earlier this year.

Sloan, during his campaign for the leadership, had been highly critical of the advice being provided by public health officials. Scheer was repeatedly pressed on whether he agreed or not. His answers were never clear.

O’Toole had been asked last week about the issue but hadn’t clearly said where he stood on the contents of the petition.

“I don’t agree with the petition that was introduced,” O’Toole said Monday.

O’Toole said he appreciates, believes in and supports the work done by public health officials and civil servants through the pandemic.

“The poor decisions and the slow responses is the politicians and I will hold them to account,” he said.

The Conservatives introduced a motion in the House of Commons last week, demanding details of how vaccines eventually approved by Health Canada will arrive in the country and be distributed.

Details of that strategy have been dribbling out for weeks, including news Monday that up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which has not yet been approved by Health Canada, will be in the country by the end of December.

It’s possible that some Canadians will start being vaccinated as early as next week, although there is still limited information available on where the first shipments will go and who will be first to get vaccinated.

But the Tories say the Liberals ought to be able to detail the exact rollout approach in a document tabled in Parliament.

A vote on the Conservatives’ motion is expected later Monday.

Green party Leader Annamie Paul echoed elements of O’Toole’s concerns Monday, saying the government needs to do everything it can to take politics out of the equation when it comes to vaccine procurement and distribution.

She suggested the Liberals should have waited for Health Canada to formally approve a vaccine before making details public Monday around the first batch of doses to provide confidence in the process.

Either way, public health officials should be making these announcements, not politicians, she said.

DAVE CHAN via Getty Images Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole at a news conference on Parliament Hill in the summer.

“Whenever we have these sorts of announcements being done made by political actors, there’s always the risk of the perception of its being politicized,” she said.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and others have stressed the relatively fast timeline by which the vaccines are being created and approved is not connected to the bypassing of any protocols, but rather a historic global effort to provide funding and support to vaccine development that in the case of other medications can take years.

The Liberals reiterated that message Monday in announcing the latest developments in vaccine procurement.

“The most important thing to remember is these vaccines don’t get approved unless they are safe for Canadians,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“Health Canada has one of the most rigorous approval processes in the world.”

The Conservatives are also calling on the Liberals to delay scheduled tax increases for 2021, saying that until the vaccines are fully deployed, too many businesses are at risk for going under and the government ought to be doing what it can to ease that risk.