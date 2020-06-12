The Canadian Press Conservative MP Erin O'Toole listens during the Conservative caucus retreat on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on January 24, 2020.

UPDATE: On Aug. 24, 2020, Erin O’Toole was elected as the leader of the Conservative party.

Erin O’Toole is planning on taking back Canada. As to whom he’s “taking it back” from, well, that’s a lot less clear.

The Tory leadership hopeful released his official platform Wednesday, alongside a video featuring the slogan “Take Back Canada.” Following similar videos in recent months, the phrase is shaping up to be O’Toole’s official campaign slogan.

“Join our fight, let’s take back Canada,” O’Toole says at the end of the most recent video.

But the latest video has many people wondering — whom exactly does he want to Canada back from?

I'm a 3rd generation Canadian. Who are we taking it back from? During this time of increased racism awareness, I'd love to know who exactly has taken it from us? I'll cc my #ableg MLA as he's thrown his support behind this message @NickMilliken #yyc — We become what we normalize (@DaveKotsibie) June 11, 2020

I propose we strike a deal with Erin O'Toole.



He can't take Canada, but if he promises to stop talking he can keep Rex Murphy and Brett Wilson. — Barney Panofsky's Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) June 10, 2020

Who, exactly, do you want to "take back Canada" from? https://t.co/Ed5T64zkq6 — MB Fawcett (@maxfawcett) June 10, 2020

It’s not the first time O’Toole’s used this language. Back in January when he announced his campaign, O’Toole released a video saying it was time to “take Canada back.”

Canada isn’t working. Too many people are out of work while politicians in Ottawa continue to raise taxes and waste money.



It’s time we start fighting and take Canada back.



Join the fight: https://t.co/51bB7blnzO#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/VS9MPXCY7X — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) January 27, 2020

But like the recent video, it’s unclear who — besides Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — he’s taking it back from. O’Toole’s campaign did not respond to HuffPost Canada’s request for comment on the slogan.

Taking Canada back suggests something’s been stolen. And one does not simply say “take Canada back” in a country built on colonization and forcibly seizing land from Indigenous people without raising a few eyebrows.

Some Twitter users took the time to point out that Canada literally exists on stolen land, so the idea of “taking it back” seems odd.

#TAKEBACKCANADA yo indigenous folks did you hear Erin O'Toole wants to give you your land back !!! — auril.ulla (@ghostie_little) June 11, 2020

Erin O’Toole: “Let’s Take Back Canada.”

Every Indigenous person simultaneously: “He’s gotta be joking, right?" https://t.co/heETtZVrUF — 22Minutes (@22_Minutes) June 11, 2020

Erin O'Toole saying #TakeBackCanada just proves how much of a tool he and other alt-Conservatives are



This nation was never your's at any point in time



The only people who can take back Canada are Indigenous persons



Try being a better Conservative and Canadian — 🔮 Techeun Cosada 🔮 (@CosplayCanada) June 11, 2020

Someone needs to tell Conservative Erin O'Toole that the only people who can "Take Back Canada" are INDIGENOUS. — Kenneth McGrath 🍁 (@CionaodMcGrath) June 11, 2020

Others pointed out more than a passing similarity to U.S. president Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

"Take back Canada" = "Make America Great Again"

Erin O'Toole is literally Canada's version of Trump https://t.co/IT5P0w1zds — •●◉✿♡ 𝕣𝓪𝖓∂o̴͆𝐦 𝕜𝔦ⓓ ♡✿◉●• #BlackLivesMatter (@youknowwhoboi) June 11, 2020

Nostalgia-driven slogans like “Make America Great Again” and “Take Back Canada” carry loading meaning since the rise of Trump.

“Make America Great Again,” doesn’t just appeal to people who hear it as racist coded language,” writer Marissa Melton wrote in 2017. “But also those who have felt a loss of status as other groups have become more empowered.”

Again, who exactly is Erin O'Toole "taking Canada back" from? Other Canadians? Immigrants? Liberals? "The radical left"? Who has stolen Canada in his opinion. I'd like to see a him truthfully answer that without hiding behind double speak. #cdnpoli https://t.co/sDKltVa2I2 — Neil Before Zod™ (@WaytowichNeil) June 10, 2020

Alongside former cabinet minister Peter Mackay, O’Toole is considered one of the front-runners for the Tory leadership. O’Toole’s platform released Wednesday is headlined by a push to end fossil fuel subsidies while doing away with the federal carbon tax.