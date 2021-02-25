Daveynin/Flickr A welcome sign in Surrey, B.C. pictured on July 19, 2014.

Is B.C. the Florida of Canada? It’s a question many Canadians are asking on social media following a biting comparison from an American doctor.

It all started when Harvard University epidemiologist Dr. Eric Fiegl-Ding tweeted about Quebec’s school mask mandate compared to B.C.

18 hours after my Quebec shaming tweet 🧵... mask mandate now imposed in all elementary schools!!!



Meantime, I’m watching the Florida of Canada.... errrr British Columbia 🇨🇦 #COVID19 https://t.co/LLJWZpuRGm — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 25, 2021

“18 hours after my Quebec shaming tweet [thread]... mask mandate now imposed in all elementary schools!!!,” he wrote. “Meantime, I’m watching the Florida of Canada.... errrr British Columbia Flag of Canada #COVID19.”

While Fiegel-Ding has been criticized for stretching facts or outlandish claims on his Twitter account, the tweet still sparked a lot of debate amongst Canadians.

One does not simply call a Canadian province an American state and not expect to get some feedback. Particularly when that state is as infamous as Florida is for well, being Florida.

The Sunshine State, as it’s billed on its licence plates, is known for wacky news stories, warm weather, snowbirding elders, boat parties where Tom Brady throws a trophy across a river and, in the past year, its sky-rocketing COVID-19 rates and seeming unwillingness to do anything about that.

The comparison came as a surprise to many B.C. residents.

I will say, I’ve never seen us in BC characterized as Florida! That’s a new one for me. — Holly | Alem (@alemiye_) February 25, 2021

BC as the Florida of Canada? Well, it is warmer here during the winter than elsewhere in Canada, but that's where the comparisons end.



Florida has 4X the population of BC but 22X the deaths.



Far more younger people are dying in Florida (1,845 < 56 vs 55 < 60 in BC). pic.twitter.com/O9FA9zTi9W — rwlens 🏳️‍🌈 (@rwlens) February 25, 2021

??? really baffled by this one. i've heard "the florida of canada" and similar phrases applied to other provinces but fail to see how it could in any way apply to bc — jo@sludge.bog 🏳️‍🌈BLM💕ACAB🐀 (@joeldritch) February 25, 2021

I’m to sure how BC could possibly by the Florida of Canada, unless hitting a moose is equivalent to wrestling an alligator — DMart (@DMart_82) February 25, 2021

While some agreed with the comparison — to an extent.

I don't know which province is the Florida of Canada, but I think we can all agree that Kelowna is the Florida of BC — Joshua Azizi (@joshuaazizi) February 25, 2021

Kelowna is Florida of BC maybe but I’ve never heard BC considered anything at all like Florida 🤔 — Papa John Misty (@johnquisssssssy) February 25, 2021

I’m from Kelowna, and can confirm the merit of this comparison — a lot of sun, Florida-esque boat parties and retired folks there.

Fiegl-Ding’s tweet prompted a wave of Canadians debating which province actually is the Florida of Canada based on a variety of metrics. If we’re talking about warm weather and lots of old people, B.C. may fit the bill. But if we’re talking about the general “vibe” of the province, there are other contenders.

So to get this straight:

Alberta- Texas of Canada

BC- California of Canada

Quebec- Florida of Canada

Ontario- New York of Canada? — Harsh 🐶 (@singhHJ39) February 25, 2021

Some people made the case for Canada’s biggest province, on the similarities between “Florida man” and “Ontario man” stories alone.

Sorry everyone, the Florida of Canada is and will always be Alberta. — jen (@jenaudreymarie) February 25, 2021

Florida of Canada is trending....priceless! 🤣 Every Canadian knows it's Ontario...especially around the Toronto area. 😆 — ATinyBitTanya (@TDRich1318) February 25, 2021

The same argument was used for Manitoba.

People are arguing over which province is the Florida of Canada. Like guys, it's already been established as Manitoba. Where else will you see a guy stealing a firetruck and taking it for a joy ride? Only in Florida, only in Manitoba. — 🇨🇦Soleil🇨🇦 (@Mun_Soleil) February 25, 2021

And Saskatchewan.

I am offended by this. Saskatchewan has worked hard to claim the title of Florida of Canada. What an embarrassing erasure of effort. We have:

✅ climate change denial

✅ animals in restaurants

✅ camouflage as casual wear

What do we have to do to be noticed as a province! — Deanna Ogle (@winter_coat) February 25, 2021

Listen, a dude in Saskatoon threw a live snake at a Tim Horton's worker after a dispute about diced onions. If that doesn't scream Florida of Canada I don't know what does. I mean, the abysmal covid response may also be a good indicator but... 🤷 — Liz S. (@heyliz) February 25, 2021

Some made the case for Quebec as the Florida of Canada.

I saw “the Florida of Canada” trending and I honestly fully expected it to be about Quebec ...but apparently there’s more than one Florida of Canada 😅🙃 — Bianka (@Bibianka) February 25, 2021

While others went for the low-hanging fruit and called out Alberta.

I did the same thing!

I see "Florida of Canada" trending and I immediately think Alberta 🤣 https://t.co/yBAPHHFs9m — Just Gayle 🇨🇦 (@JustShadoe) February 25, 2021

But let’s be real: we all know Alberta is actually the Texas of Canada.

AB is the Texas of Canada, so there's room for BC to be the Florida *sigh* — Neena Jaydon (@NeenaJaydon) February 25, 2021

And some residents of the oft-forgotten maritime provinces — aka “West Virginia by the sea” — felt left out of the discourse.

If BC is the Florida of Canada, what is Nova Scotia? My step-father describes it as "West Virginia-by-the-sea". — Alex Speed (@awhspeed) February 25, 2021

In a video shared Thursday by Stewart Reynolds — aka Brittlestar — suggested that maybe we should actually be comparing American things to Canada.

THE FLORIDA OF CANADA pic.twitter.com/gP6vCSu11t — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) February 25, 2021

“No province or territory is the ‘Florida’ of anything,” he says.

“To clarify, California is the B.C. of America. Tennessee is the New Brunswick. Rhode Island is the P.E.I. New Jersey is the Windsor. Disney World is the Canada’s Wonderland. Target is the Zellers. Nothing in America is the Coffee Crisp and Canadian tap water is the American beer.”

And for all you saying B.C. is the Florida of Canada, I have to report that it snowed here in Vancouver today.

Seems a lot more like the Colorado of Canada if you ask me.