CP/Jonathan Hayward NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses the media in Vancouver on Aug. 18, 2020 following the resignation of the federal finance minister.

OTTAWA — Jagmeet Singh wants to be prime minister, but he insists his career ambitions have taken a back seat amid a growing second wave of COVID-19 cases.



The NDP leader sat down with HuffPost Canada’s “Follow-Up” podcast to talk about how his party finds itself again in a position of power to make or break the Liberal minority government ahead of a confidence vote over the throne speech.



“Conservatives certainly are looking for an advantage and are trying to find an opportunity to go to an election. That isn’t our goal,” Singh told host Althia Raj. “We’re in a second wave now, our goal is to get the help to people.”



Last year’s election whittled the NDP down to 24 MPs, its worst showing since 2004, but Singh called the results a “massive success.”



The party was in a “very bad position” heading into the election, he said, adding should a new one be called in the fall or spring, his party is in a better place now.



Pundits Karl Bélanger, Kate Harrison, and Greg MacEachern join Raj later to talk about the Liberals starting a new session of Parliament wounded after a summer of WE Charity-related controversies, Singh’s role as kingmaker, and what to expect from new Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole.



Listen to the episode: