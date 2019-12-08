The fire department in Gander, N.L. has outdone itself in getting us into the spirit of the season.

The Gander Fire Rescue and Municipal Enforcement posted a holiday video this week that is simply mesmerizing.

The video starts with municipal enforcement officers checking out “suspicious activity” at the fire station, but as soon as the coast is clear, four fire vehicles start to flash their lights in a magically co-ordinated display to a rock version of “Carol of the Bells.”

“Merry Christmas from Gander Fire Rescue and Municipal Enforcement. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday season,” reads the caption.

Gander Fire Rescue is made up of both career and volunteer firefighters, according to its Facebook page, and provides services to Gander and the surrounding region. The department has four chief officers and four 10-person crews.

Gander Fire Rescue told HuffPost Canada that a municipal enforcement officer was inspired by similar videos she’d seen on YouTube to co-ordinate the festive display.

“She then decided to gather six volunteer firefighters to help operate each vehicle, bay lights and doors.”

Fifteen different light combinations were recorded over the course of about 12 minutes, and the officer edited the footage to match the music perfectly.

The magical results certainly speak for themselves.