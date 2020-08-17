Reddit/chrisupra A garbage truck releases its firey load in downtown Toronto on Aug. 17, 2020.

This year is a garbage fire.

Whether your preferred phrasing is “hot garbage,” “dumpster fire” or simply “flaming pile of garbage,” most Canadians will agree that 2020 has been, well, bad. From the global COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic crash to those devastating January forest fires in Australia (yeah, that was this year), everything that could’ve gone wrong seems to have done jus that.

And really just to pile onto everything, there was a literal garbage fire in downtown Toronto Monday morning. An honest-to-goodness pile of garbage on fire.

What a 2020 mood.

Reddit user chrisupra shared an extended video of a dump truck’s fiery demise, including its load of garbage bursting into flames, and then slowly spreading the flaming pile all over the street.

That final heave, where the garbage truck inches forward leaving flaming waste in the middle of the street on a Monday morning during rush hour as a firefighter casually walks past, is the perfect visualization of all of our hopes and dreams for this year bursting into flames.

Now, thanks to the Toronto garbage truck fire, we all have the perfect mental image to pair with our uniquely 2020 disappointments and resignation to the inevitable.

Planned a big vacation this year? Garbage truck fire.

Hoping for a promotion at work? Garbage truck fire.

Optimistic about politics in any way, shape or form? Garbage truck fire.

Just heard there is a garbage truck on fire near my office so 2020 has been appropriately capped off. — Maggie “open schools before malls” Wente (@maggie_wente) August 17, 2020

And naturally, it’s my neighbourhood. Roving garbage truck fire is the new “dumpster fire.” — Maria Knight (@mariaYYZLAX) August 17, 2020

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire told HuffPost Canada it’s unclear what caused the inferno. There were no reported injuries, and officials extinguished the blaze around 7:30 a.m.