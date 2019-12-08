It’s almost the end of a decade, but analysis from the Ministry of Finance found that progress on Canada’s wage gap issue has been pretty stagnant since the 1990s. The reason? Gendered expectations that have persisted through the years.
Gender Norms Are Still Behind Canada's Wage Gap
