Photographer Captures The Abandoned Ghost Towns Of Canada's Prairies

These photos may not seem like they were taken in this century, but they’re all practically brand new.

Saskatchewan photographer Chris Attrell has been exploring abandoned sites since 2003. His passion for the Prairies and interest in night photography led to a perfect combination of capturing Canadian ghost towns through his unique perspective.

Attrell typically spends about 45 to 60 minutes at each location for his photo shoots. It’s a hobby that keeps him away from other people, which means he can keep working on his snapshots during the pandemic.