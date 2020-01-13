The Redpath Waterfront Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this summer and they’re bringing the world’s largest rubber duck back to Toronto.

“Mama Duck” is 20-meters tall and weighs close to 29,000 pounds.

It made its first splash back in 2017, drawing in more than 750,000 people to the three-day festival and generating an estimated $7.6 million for Toronto’s economy.

Organizers say the cost to bring the duck back this year will be paid through the festival’s operating budget and not through grants or funds from the government.

The Redpath Waterfront Festival is scheduled to take place on June 19-21.