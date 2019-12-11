Nicolas Economou via Getty Images A Microsoft store entrance is seen here in New York City on Nov. 11, 2019. For the second year in a row, the tech giant was named Glassdoor's best place to work in Canada.

If you’re looking for a new employer, these companies may have what it takes to woo you over.

The awards were based on anonymous feedback from workers who completed a review of their job, work environment and employer over the past year. Users were asked about their experience working at a company, weighing in on topics such as career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work-life balance.

Glassdoor president and chief operating officer Christian Sutherland-Wong says the annual awards highlight employers that prioritize “culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do.”

“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace,” Sutherland-Wong said in a statement. “In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose.”

Here’s the full list of Glassdoor’s best places to work in 2020:

Microsoft Salesforce VIPKid Keg Restaurants G Adventures City of Toronto Ericsson-Worldwide Aecon Government of Canada PURE Canadian Gaming Cisco Systems Manpower Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Harris Computer Glentel Purdys Chocolatier University Health Network Videotron RBC Costco Wholesale Toronto District School Board Ikea Apple Accenture Nestle

The list was determined using a five-point scale for employees to voluntarily rank their workplaces. Winners were ranked based on a rating scale with 5.0 being the highest, or “very satisfied,” and 1.0 being the lowest, or “very dissatisfied.”

Microsoft was the only workplace in Canada to receive a 4.5 rating. The four businesses that followed received a 4.4 rating. Companies ranked between No. 6 and 16 all had a 4.3 rating.

So what helped Microsoft stand out from the crowd for the second consecutive year? Some employees have a “limitless” ability to learn and grow on the job, online reviews suggest.

“The culture is all about learning, growing and working together to deliver the company’s mission,” one Calgary-based field engineer wrote.

Other employees spoke about the ability to get involved in other areas of the business while travelling for work and receiving “incredible” compensation.

There was plenty of praise for other companies, as well. Salesforce was complimented for having “unlimited resources to make sales happen,” while Keg Restaurants were touted for having “great benefits once they kick in.”

While most of the positive reviews touched on wages and benefits, there was also talk of how some workplaces allow their workers to develop both professionally and personally.

“Employee centric-drives a culture of really focusing on the employees and ensuring they feel empowered in their jobs every day,” a Toronto-based employee said of Cisco Systems.

Fourteen of the 25 companies on the 2020 list were featured for the first time, including six of the top 10.