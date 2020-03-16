This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Business

GoodLife Fitness Gyms Close In Canada Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Along with its Fit4Less locations, the chain is the latest business to take action during the COVID-19 crisis.

GoodLife Fitness has closed all locations across Canada as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its chain of Fit4Less locations will also be temporarily shut down, according to the company’s website.

GoodLife says users’ membership payments will be put on hold starting Tuesday, March 17. Anyone with a prepaid membership will see it frozen and extended at a later date.

The news follows several other retailers in Canada who have adjusted their operations in light of calls for increased social distancing. For more on that, check out the video above.

Suggest a correction
businesscoronaviruscovid-19canadian businessgym
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.