Three more people will testify Wednesday during public hearings in the impeachment investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump.

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, is testifying on Wednesday morning. Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defence for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, and David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, will testify Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), will direct the questioning.