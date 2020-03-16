Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS Medical staff prepare for the opening of the COVID-19 assessment centre in Ottawa on March 13, 2020.

As Canadians strive to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic, health-care workers are at the front lines.

Public health officials provide Canadians with daily updates and advice. Doctors and nurses in every province screen patients for the virus in hospitals and assessment centres, and care for those in intensive care units and nursing homes.

Health professionals give advice at telehealth call centres, and lab technicians test samples. Pharmacists give advice and manage an increased demand for prescriptions, masks and hand sanitizer.

“In Canada, we’re lucky to have outstanding health care professionals,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference Monday.

“I want to thank them once again for their tireless efforts to keep us all safe … No matter what our next steps look like, you can rest assured that we will take them together with premiers and mayors, with doctors and families and neighbours because that is what Canadians do in difficult times.”

There are now more than 350 cases of the novel coronavirus across all provinces and four deaths, all in British Columbia. More than 25,000 people have been tested.

