Why Canada Pulled Out Of Its Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

Canada is revising several agreements with Hong Kong after China imposed new national security laws.

Canada pulled out of several agreements with Hong Kong on Wednesday, after China imposed new national security laws over the state.

Protesters in Hong Kong have been fighting against increased Chinese control for months, with tensions peaking last summer when China tried to pass an extradition bill that would move residents and visitors of Hong Kong under the jurisdiction of China’s legal system.

On July 1, China passed the National Security Law, which gives their Communist government more control over the affairs of Hong Kong. In turn, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would no longer honour its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, including transmitting any sensitive military items, and would begin to revise immigration policies between the two countries.

