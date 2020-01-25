This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Canada’s Fastest Growing Jobs In 2020, According To Indeed

There are work opportunities out there if you know where to look.

Finding a job can be challenging, especially if you’re looking for one in a crowded field.

But experts say there are plenty of opportunities out there. In fact, Canada is currently experiencing a skilled labour shortage and some job opportunities are going unfilled.

Careers website Indeed says there are some roles across a variety of industries that are in high demand for 2020. Try boosting your job prospects by looking for a role in one of these up and coming professions.

Watch the video above to see some of the most promising job opportunities this year in Canada.

