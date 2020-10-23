Iranian Canadian Congress/Facebook Mehdi Amin, 58, was identified as the victim of a Markham homicide.

Police have identified the man found dead in a Markham, Ont. home on Wednesday as Mehdi Amin, an Iranian dissident and activist.

York Regional police, who are investigating the death as a homicide, say they were called to the residence after 2 p.m. on Wednesday to respond to a report of a deceased man inside. They later identified the victim as 58-year-old Amin.

Amin had attended protests against the Iranian regime, according to Global News, and helped organize a Toronto demonstration in support of the U.S. killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

One of his friends told Global that Amin fled Iran around 20 years ago. His death should be investigated by the RCMP and police should look at whether it was linked to his activism, she said.

Amin was a former board member of the Iranian Canadian Congress, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page. It said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death.

“We send our deepest condolences to Mehdi Amin’s family and loved ones and await to hear further information from authorities.”

Another friend told Al Arabiya English that Amin was one of the kindest people he knew.

“He was always willing to help those in need and cared deeply about the future of Iran,” he said.

The friend said he spoke to Amin last week and wasn’t aware of any threats he had received.

York Regional Police is asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen something suspicious, or anyone who has residential video surveillance, to come forward. They are also looking for a black Honda CRV in connection to the homicide.

HOMICIDE - We need your help to locate a 2015 Honda CRV - Black - Plate: BNEV917. It is in connection to a Homicide investigation on Feeney Lane in Markham. Call 866-876-5423 x7865 with any tips. pic.twitter.com/MxOfcTiPry — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 22, 2020

An Iranian dissident was killed in Turkey in November 2019. Reuters reported in April 2020 that the United States believes Iran was “directly involved” in the killing.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden told HuffPost Canada police won’t speak to possible motive because of the ongoing investigation. However, he said police are looking into all evidence and tips they receive. The investigation is currently focused on locating the missing vehicle, he said.