It’s the biggest night in Canadian football, and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney took full advantage as he donned a sweatshirt proclaiming his love for oil and gas during the Grey Cup on Sunday.
However, many fans were not impressed with the premier’s wardrobe choice adding a political tinge to the Canadian Football League’s championship game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Calgary.
Kenney has been outspoken against environmental and special interest groups, claiming that they distort the truth about the energy industry, on which Alberta relies. Meanwhile, the province continues with its legal challenge of the federal government’s price on carbon.
Most people know Kenney’s politics, but many football fans really didn’t want to hear about it during the game.
Others took to social media to support the premier using the prime-time platform to keep the concerns of those who work in the oil and gas industry front and centre.
Still, it was pointed out that Kenney’s hoodie also serves as a reminder of his government’s cuts to the public service.
Kenney didn’t exactly get the response he wanted from the crowd at McMahon Stadium either. His introduction was followed by a round of “boos.”
Kenney wore the sweatshirt at the traditional coin toss that determined which team got first possession.
He had been pictured wearing it earlier on Sunday during a pre-game meeting with Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, who opted to wear a football-related Winnipeg jersey.
Country music star and four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban headlined the halftime show. It was his first time at any CFL game. He did not wear an “I ♥ Oil And Gas” sweatshirt.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to capture the 109th Grey Cup.