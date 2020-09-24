Todd Korol/The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 15, 2020.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney had a lot to say about this week’s Liberal throne speech, which stressed advancement for women, climate action and COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

The Alberta premier is facing online criticism after calling the speech’s intersectional focus a “kooky academic theory.”

During a press conference Thursday, the premier slammed the throne speech, suggesting the emphasis on systemic racism and women came at the cost of attention to the oil and gas industry and transfer payments.

“There was space for every bright shiny object, every possible political distraction, kooky academic theories like intersectionality found their way into yesterday’s throne speech,” he said.

Critics were quick to take to social media and call out the comments.

The Premier of Alberta thinks that the experiences that arise when your race, class, & gender intersect and the disadvantages that can result when these characteristics overlap is "kooky". And he thinks that saying so makes him look clever. What a time to be alive! #ableg #abpoli https://t.co/Fcx0IjXHwv — Mimi Williams (@MimiProbably) September 24, 2020

jason kenney three months ago: racism is a problem, is systemic throughout canada's history and we need to fix it



jason kenney today: intersectionality is a kooky academic theory. and how could people in india drive a tesla when they're surrounded by cow dung begging for our oil — count jaspula🧛🏻‍♂️🎃 (@watrich) September 24, 2020

So Kenney called Intersectionality a “kooky academic theory” and then went on to spout racist conspiracy theories about COVID being the Fed govs fault for being too close to WHO and China? Yeah he knows who his base is, and he refuses to lose them. — Austin 🇨🇦 (@LilBisonBoi) September 24, 2020

University of Calgary political science professor Melanee Thomas says Kenney’s comment toes a dangerous line into dismissing systemic racism and is “inexcusable.”

“It’s either gross ignorance on his part, or he’s actually saying that he doesn’t want to take systemic racism seriously,” she told HuffPost Canada.

What is the definition of intersectionality?

Intersectionality refers to the approach to something as being affected by a number of discriminations and disadvantages, based on overlapping identities and experiences.

For example, in Canada, Indigenous women face higher rates of policing than their white or male counterparts. Black women also have a harder time accessing health care than their white counterparts.

The term, intersectionality, was coined by Kimberlé Crenshaw in the 1980s as a way to describe how race, gender, class and other aspects of identity intersect in the context of the law. It’s seen a resurgence in recent years as a way of highlighting racial and queer issues in the present-day feminist movement.

But Conservatives and right-wing media have critiqued intersectionality as everything from a “conspiracy theory of vicitimization” to creating a “new caste system.”

In response to critiques of Kenney’s comments, the premier’s issues management director Matt Wolf shared a video on the topic from right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro, who was notoriously championed by the Quebec mosque shooter.

For those wondering, a good explainer on "kooky" intersectionality. https://t.co/EOYFHwZru7 #ableg — Matt Wolf (@MattWolfAB) September 24, 2020

In the video, Shapiro claims intersectionality means a person’s opinion is valued more, based on how many “victim groups” they are a part of. The video also features transphobic depictions of trans people, islamophobic rhetoric and the claim that America is “least racist nation on the planet.”

This is all factually inaccurate based on the definition of intersectionality. In a May 2019 interview with Vox, Crenshaw said intersectionality is not about creating a hierarchy with the most oppressed people at the top. Rather, she said, the point of intersectionality is to make room “for more advocacy and remedial practices” to create a more egalitarian system.

In fact, Thomas says intersectionality can be vital to developing good public policy.

“There are very different outcomes that hinge on gender and race working together, often age, income, class and education — if you take this stuff into account, it’s not ‘kooky’,” she said. “If you take this stuff into account you actually build a holistic complete public policy.”

She says Kenney’s rejection of intersectionality as “kooky” suggests he’s okay with issues of systemic racism that have recently come to light in Alberta.

“If you’re looking at the current context of Black Lives Matter in the United States, and the action that we’ve had in Alberta,” Thomas said. “And you want to say that it’s kooky to suggest that people have competing identities that will like compound discrimination […] you’re actually missing the mark in terms of actually writing doing governance, in a way that is appropriate for everyone.”

Thomas said Kenney should apologize for the comments, because they can be read as him being okay with racism.

“He’s literally saying with this a reasonable interpretation is that he’s okay with racism, and different negative outcomes structured by race — that is literally a fair interpretation of this — I think most Canadians, including most Albertans fundamentally reject this,” Thomas said.

When reached for comment over email by HuffPost Canada, Kenney’s press secretary Chrstine Myatt called critiques of Kenney’s statement and accusations of endorsing racism “utterly ridiculous.”

“You are suggesting the only way to oppose racism is to accept an illiberal, neo-Marxist ideology which only views people through the lens of group identity and immutable characteristics,” she wrote.