Bezos’ pledge of billions to climate change is a staunch departure from his previous giving behaviour. Amazon has long been the subject of ire because Bezos is one of the few top U.S. billionaires who has not signed the Giving Pledge, a campaign founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to encourage extremely wealthy people to contribute a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes. Notably, Bezos’ now-ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, signed the pledge last year.

Bezos was also called out just last month for not being philanthropic enough when he announced that Amazon would donate $690,000 to the ongoing wildfire crisis in Australia. Critics pushed back on the gesture, comparing the percentage of his donation to his massive wealth as well as those of other public figures who are worth far less than he is.