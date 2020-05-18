Capt. Jenn Casey is being remembered as a keen storyteller with a huge smile that could light up a room.

The public affairs officer for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds was killed Sunday when the plane she was in crashed in Kamloops, B.C. The other occupant, pilot Capt. Richard MacDougall, was seriously injured.

The aircraft went down in a residential neighbourhood shortly after takeoff. The incident is under investigation.

The RCAF has suffered another tragic loss of a dedicated member of the RCAF team. We are deeply saddened and grieve alongside Jenn’s family and friends. Our thoughts are also with the loved ones of Captain MacDougall. We hope for a swift recovery from his injuries. - Comd RCAF pic.twitter.com/UZKJa6OT3S — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 18, 2020

Casey worked as a broadcast radio reporter and host in Halifax and Belleville Ont. before joining the Royal Canadian Air Force in 2014. She was assigned to the Snowbirds in 2018, touring with the group, and running their social media and communications.

People who knew Casey remember her as a tenacious journalist and dedicated member of the Snowbirds squadron.

a world without the life force of Jenn Casey in it just can’t be the same and everyone who knew her or met her knows that. we crossed paths in the religious studies program at Dal. I’m still in shock. — James Covey (@jamescovey) May 18, 2020

Feeling absolutely sick tonight. I knew Capt Jenn Casey who died in the Snowbird crash. She worked at News 95.7 in Halifax. She was a great reporter / journalist and a lovely person. Deepest sympathy and condolences to her family and friends. Terrible news. — Tim Outhit (@TimOuthit) May 18, 2020

The crash of the @CFSnowbirds jet is hitting hard. I have had the honour of meeting Capt. Jenn Casey on a couple of occasions and really remember how nice she was to us and especially our kids. Thank you to all involved in our armed forces. — Essential Worker Ty (@Trucker_Ty_) May 18, 2020

We'll always remember Capt. Jenn Casey's infectious smile in the following photos taken last July when the @CFSnowbirds came to Flagstaff County. Our deepest condolences to everyone affected by today's tragedy. (Jenn is on the right in all three photos.) pic.twitter.com/uCty9KcxCO — Flagstaff County (@FlagstaffCounty) May 18, 2020

I studied journalism at @ukings alongside Jenn Casey and a lot of other really great people. I remember her as an incredibly kind, incredibly down to earth person who was well liked by everybody in that program.



This is heartbreaking. Condolences to her loved ones. #CFSnowbirds https://t.co/zj0the1UGv — Steven Woodhead 🍁 (@_woodhead) May 18, 2020

During news conference Monday, Snowbirds commanding officer Mike French said the crew was “deeply saddened” by her loss and was mourning privately.

“She absolutely loved this job,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement Sunday acknowledging the crash.

“Sophie and I join all Canadians in offering our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Captain Jennifer Casey. All Canadians are with you during this difficult time,” the prime minister wrote.

Stephen McNeil, the premier of Casey’s home province of Nova Scotia shared a tribute on Twitter.

“On behalf of the entire province, I offer my deepest condolences to Capt. Jennifer Casey’s family, friends, @CFSnowbirds team and fellow service members. Nova Scotians stand with you and send our love, thoughts and prayers,” he wrote.

By late Sunday night, a makeshift memorial to Casey had sprung up on the fence surrounding the Kamloops airfield.

Memorial has started just off Tranquile Rd at airport perimeter. Local organizers from Brock invite everyone from the city to come and post a heart to show support. #Kamloops @RadioNLNews pic.twitter.com/wjqAHQoJXE — Jon Keen (@JonKeenNLSports) May 18, 2020

The fence surrounding the @KamloopsAirport is becoming a memorial tonight after Capt. Jenn Casey, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Forces, was killed in today's #Snowbirds crash in #Kamloops.@CityNewsVAN @NEWS1130 @BT_Vancouver pic.twitter.com/6QwUglp87e — David Zura (@DavidZuraCityTV) May 18, 2020

The Snowbirds were touring across Canada for a series of flyovers to spread joy in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The mission was dubbed Operation Inspiration.

That tour and the rest of the Snowbirds have been grounded indefinitely.