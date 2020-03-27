As small and medium businesses continue to struggle amid the turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, other companies in Canada are looking to hire.
Chains like Walmart and Loblaws, including its pharmacy brand Shoppers Drug Mart, are in need of staff at storefronts and distribution centres due to a spike of shoppers searching for food, toiletries and medication.
But it’s not just retail that has openings. Tech firms like Slack and Amazon continue to hire in fields like software engineering and development.
