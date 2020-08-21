Joe Biden’s DNC Speech Sounded A Lot Like A Jack Layton Quote

Former vice-president Joe Biden delivered a stirring speech as he accepted the party’s nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night.

“Let us begin you and I together, one nation under God. United in our love for America. United in our love for each other,” Biden said. “For love is more powerful than hate, hope is more powerful than fear and light is more powerful than dark.”

Biden’s words about the power of love over hate were heralded as inspirational, as he looks to defeat President Donald Trump in the November election.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press Jack Layton speaks to the media in Toronto on May 3, 2011.

There’s just one thing: Canadians have heard those words before. Or, at least, a version of them.

In his final message to Canadians, the late NDP leader Jack Layton promised something quite similar.

“My friends, love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair. So let us be loving, hopeful and optimistic. And we’ll change the world.”

Many Canadians on Twitter were quick to take notice of the similarity.

Jack Layton did it better https://t.co/N4wJhqZsOF — nashwa lina (@nashwalina) August 21, 2020

this is basically a Jack Layton quote https://t.co/k3FbbuWWfd — Jenn has maskne (@JennJefferys) August 21, 2020

So did he credit Jack Layton or no? https://t.co/8skVhQnjsH — daanis gwaanden 🔥👊🏽💃🏽 (@gindaanis) August 21, 2020

Others were touched that Layton’s words were once again being mobilized for change.

Last night, Joe Biden invoked the words of Jack Layton. These thoughts from Jack are also mine and many of you in the NDP and of millions of Canadians.



Let's make sure these words, Jack's letter, help bring change.



"Don't let them tell you, it can't be done," Jack Layton. pic.twitter.com/G6zckO0Jqy — Rick Barnes (@queerthoughts) August 21, 2020

People complaining that Joe Biden channeled Jack Layton should understand that



'Quoting a positive message is more powerful than whining and tweeting lies in ALL CAPS' https://t.co/WUsQ3sShvP — Sue Me (@IAmHighOnHeels) August 21, 2020

My fellow Canadians, be glad that Biden is emulating/quoting Jack Layton. Be proud of that. Get your heads out of your asses and support our neighbours to the south in getting Trump the fuck out of office. FFS. — Violet Fawkes (she/her) (@fireandhoney) August 21, 2020

Oh wow, so many people accusing Biden of “plagiarizing” Jack Layton in his speech last night. Two things:



1. He used some similar language, yes. Probably unintentionally.



2. I don’t think Jack would mind. He wanted everyone to think this way. https://t.co/7Rz8TgTdSU — Stevie Jackson 🏳️‍🌈 (@steviekayjay) August 21, 2020

But even Layton wasn’t the first Canadian politician to mobilize “Love is better than hate” phrasing. That honour goes to prime minister Wilfrid Laurier, who said something similar in 1916.

“I shall remind you that already many problems rise before you: problems of race division, problems of creed difference, problems of economic con­flict, problems of national duty and national aspiration,” Laurier said during a speech in London, Ont.

“Let me tell you that for the solution of these problems you have a safe guide, an unfailing light if you remember that faith is better than doubt and love is better than hate.”

A 19th century conservative Canadian prime minister (Wilfrid Laurier), a 20th century socialist opposition leader (Jack Layton) and a 21st century liberal U.S. presidential candidate (Joe Biden) agree love is better than hate. Hm, is that the starting place? — Kelly Toughill (@ktoughill) August 21, 2020