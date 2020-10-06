This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Former PM John Turner's Most Interesting Stories Didn't Come While In Office

Don't let his short term as prime minister overshadow these tales.

If you don’t remember John Turner’s time as prime minister, that’s probably because it lasted 79 days.

Despite his short stint at the top of Canadian politics, Turner managed to accumulate a few stories worth sharing. After all, you don’t devote a third of your life to politics as a MP, cabinet minister of multiple portfolios, leader of the Opposition, and yes — prime minister, without turning a few heads.

Whether it was dancing with British royalty, saving the life of a fellow politician, or qualifying for the 1948 London Olympics, the Liberal Party’s “Golden Boy” was known for his charisma as much as his dedication to democracy.

After retiring from the public life, Turner died peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 19 at 91.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregorie Trudeau kneel and pray during the state funeral service for former Canadian prime minister John Turner at St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
For more on these lesser-known stories of Canada’s 17th prime minister, give the video above a watch.

