Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for his daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on May 11, 2020.

A tweet from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Mother’s Day, offering Canadian kids homework help, has churned out thousands of partisan replies.

“Hey kids, I know we’re going through a difficult time right now and it’s not made any easier by the fact that you have to do your homework around the kitchen table,” Trudeau said in a video tweeted Sunday. “I think parents across the country are discovering a new appreciation for the incredible work that teachers do. Well, as a teacher I want to help.”

He invited parents and kids to share with him “really tough” questions.

“My friends and I will be happy to try and help you out because, after all, the way we’re going to get through this is by pulling together.”

Hey parents! If your kids are stuck on a homework question, feel free to pass this message along. Because as a teacher, I want to help out. Let me know what the difficult question is by replying to this tweet or using the hashtag #CanadaHomeworkHelp - and I’ll see what I can do. pic.twitter.com/MivkOaE8KM — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 10, 2020

Some Twitter users managed to connect the prime minister’s offer of homework help during the COVID-19 crisis to wild, false conspiracy theories related to pedophilia.

Others claimed Trudeau’s offer was reminiscent of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, or chose to attack his past career as a drama teacher, and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

Twitter users raised divisive issues such as the SNC-Lavalin scandal, gun control, carbon tax, budget deficit and photos of him wearing blackface that surfaced during the 2019 federal election.

Parent here. We’re working on a tough math / social studies question. Why would anyone spend $12.6 billion on a pipeline in the middle of climate emergency? #cdnpoli #CanadaHomeworkHelp https://t.co/aGE9vFG7iW — Derrick O'Keefe (@derrickokeefe) May 10, 2020

Sen. Denise Batters tweeted a a reference to Trudeau’s 2016 trip to billionaire Aga Khan’s island.

When you’re Prime Minister, but you REALLY want a vacay on #BillionaireIsland, is it ok to take a private helicopter? #CanadaHomeworkHelp https://t.co/5rZLN7ayAi — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) May 10, 2020

Not all the tweets were critical, though. Some users came to Trudeau’s defence, calling the negative responses “sickening,” “despicable” and full of “hate and vitriol.”

The comments on this tweet from anti-Trudeau trolls and bots are sickening. What’s wrong with all of you. — Anne Pratt (@BeesTree) May 10, 2020

The people commenting rudely to this Tweet are just despicable. I feel sorry for their small mindedness, cruelty and pettiness. This is not what my Canada is.



Thank you, Prime Minister Trudeau. Be well. — Victoria (@zeebra03) May 10, 2020

👍 Thanks JT, this made me exceptionally proud to be a Canadian!♥️



This also really shows how even when someone is genuinely trying to help, angry, misinformed people will hate & spew vitriol just for the sake of hate & vitriol😔 — JDN (@Justweeterin) May 11, 2020

Really disappointed that twitter cynics (being polite) have taken over the hashtag #CanadaHomeworkHelp. This could have been a supportive, communal exercise. As a librarian, I logged on to see if there were any questions I could provide help with. #ThisIsWhyWeCantHaveGoodThings — Patricia Sutherland (@pasuther) May 10, 2020

My elementary school kid has a lesson for those trolling this hashtag:



Before you learn to use social media, you should learn to be a good human. #CanadaHomeworkHelp — ConcernedCdnMom (@ConcernedCdnMom) May 11, 2020

Many parents, who are overseeing their kids’ French, math and science classes during the coronavirus lockdown — topics they admittedly know very little about — thought #CanadaHomeworkHelp was a good idea.

Realizing you are getting trolled for this, but my kid thought this was cool of you, so thanks:). And he may be sending you regular questions himself this week. All the questions. Sorry about that! — angela auclair (@angfromthedock) May 10, 2020

Any tips for anxious kids and public (video call) speaking? I have third grader dreading giving a book talk. #CanadaHomeworkHelp — Mel Redford (@moholier) May 10, 2020

Some Canadians even seemed genuinely grateful for the offer in the midst of a pandemic.

To understand the desperation of the @CPC_HQ & #Conservatives, read the awful responses to a wonderful message to kids in a time of crisis. To see how some people respond with vitriol to kindness runs contrary to the general awesomeness of Canadians. #cdnpoli #CanadaHomeworkHelp https://t.co/FoAfSu9Yfn — Taleeb Noormohamed (@Taleeb) May 11, 2020