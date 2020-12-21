Adam Scotti Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Nov. 10, 2020.

Normally, Adam Scotti doesn’t have time to sift through the hundreds of photos he takes every day of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But these aren’t normal times. Like most Canadians, Trudeau and his staff aren’t travelling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the slew of other in-person, holiday engagements are off the table.

So this year, Scotti, the prime minister’s photographer, had a chance to look back on 2020, a challenging one to say the least. He posted a collection of more than 150 photos Sunday, capturing Trudeau and other officials reacting and responding to historic events, as well as finding moments of levity.

“Some I am proud of for photographic reasons, others I hope will shed light on what life is like for myself and others in the Prime Minister’s Office,” Scotti wrote in the post.

He’s photographed Trudeau since the 2011 election campaign. This past year, Scotti said he’s had to learn how to do his job all over again, finding novel ways to photograph video calls and socially distanced press conferences over and over again.

“I had to get creative while still trying to convey the emotional gravity and seriousness of what we were facing. Nothing could prepare us for the year that was,” wrote Scotti.

Adam Scotti "The PM often paces on phone calls and it only took me five years to figure out a way to capture it properly," said Adam Scotti, the prime minister's photographer. This photo was taken in Ottawa on Sept. 14, 2020.

HuffPost Canada selected a few favourites from Scotti’s photos, capturing a year none of us will ever forget.

The year started off on a tragic note when a plane crashed in Iran on Jan. 8, killing all 176 passengers, including 57 Canadians.

Adam Scotti "PM Trudeau leaves his office after being updated regarding flight PS752. The clenched fist really stands out to me," said Scotti. This photo was taken in Ottawa on Jan. 8, 2020.

The photos taken before the COVID-19 pandemic are striking, reminding us how normal everything seemed, even in the first weeks of March.

Adam Scotti Trudeau catches up with MPs and staff in Ottawa on Jan. 1, 2020.

Adam Scotti The President of the European Council Charles Michel compliments Trudeau on his beard in Addis Ababa on Feb. 9, 2020. "A surreal photo to look back on before COVID-19 loomed over all human interaction," said Scotti.

Adam Scotti From left: Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, then-minister Bill Morneau, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam, Trudeau, Minister Patty Hajdu and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa on March 11, 2020.

Then, Trudeau’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 and he went into isolation.

Adam Scotti Trudeau's Chief of Staff Katie Telford reacts to the news that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19, in Ottawa on March 12, 2020.

Adam Scotti Trudeau runs laps around Rideau Cottage, Ottawa during isolation on April 6, 2020.

Adam Scotti Trudeau eats lunch at Rideau Cottage, Ottawa on April 16, 2020.

The photos remind us federal officials are humans, too, working around jumbled power cords, untied shoelaces, messy desks and half drunk smoothies, or McDonald’s.

Adam Scotti "Speechwriter Gabrielle Cesvet prepares for the long haul," said Scotti of the photo taken in Ottawa on March 17, 2020, as COVID-19 cases surged.

Adam Scotti "Balance, right?" said Scotti. This photo was taken in Ottawa on Sept. 30, 2020.

Adam Scotti Trudeau and his staff in Addis Ababa on Feb. 8, 2020.

Adam Scotti "PM Trudeau helps out advisor Patrick Travers by tying his shoelace," said Scotti, who took the photo in Addis Ababa on Feb. 10, 2020.

Adam Scotti Tech support for Trudeau in Ottawa on May, 28, 2020.

And long hours.

Adam Scotti "Never ending days in a never ending year," Scotti said of this photo taken in Ottawa on Sept. 15, 2020.

Through what was likely Trudeau’s most stressful year in office, he, his staff and family also found moments of lightness.

Adam Scotti Ella-Grace and Xavier Trudeau visit their dad and his staff in Ottawa on March 9, 2020. "Dad jokes never fail," Scotti said.

Adam Scotti "Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains goes into his regeneration alcove. A Scotti cannot pass up the chance for a Star Trek reference," said Scotti, who took these pictures in Ottawa on Nov. 2, 2020.

Adam Scotti "To file under weird things we are given — the PM tries on a face mask and an eye mask with his likeness on them," said Scotti. This photo was taken in Ottawa on Nov. 19, 2020.