Composite: Reuters/Twitter An image of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from 2011, accompanied by several of his tweets from that era.

We all have tweets that didn’t age particularly well. The same is true even for prime ministers.

In the wake of the federal government’s prorogation this week, Twitter sleuths unearthed a few tweets prime minister Justin Trudeau may be reconsidering right now. Most notably, his spicy take on prorogation.

Marching against prorogation in Mtl. You know it's a good day when even the Communist Party comes out for democracy. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 23, 2010

Under then-prime minister Stephen Harper, opposition MP Trudeau was a strong critic of prorogation — a process where the prime minister asks the Governor General to pause parliament — even calling it a way for prime ministers like Harper to avoid “problematic situations”.

Now, a decade later, Trudeau himself has prorogued Parliament in the midst of his own scandal involving WE Charity. And people — including the communists Trudeau initially praised — have brought back the old tweet and others to highlight his change in opinion.

This may be the one for "The Best Aged Tweet Award" of the decade.#cdnpoli #JustinTrudeau — Oz Wolf ⏳ (@OzrenV) August 18, 2020

And many people were quick not only to point out that it’s not Trudeau’s only social post that didn’t age well in light of recent political developments.

That tweet didn’t age well.....and here is another one. pic.twitter.com/afqk2BR2PT — Gucci Black Baby ن (@GucciBlackBaby) August 18, 2020

There was that time he said Harper had to testify under oath for an ethics scandal — years before Trudeau himself would face not one, not two, but three separate ethics investigations.

RT to call on the Prime Minister to testify on the PMO Ethics Scandal under oath. #cdnpoli — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 28, 2013

And how he argued that ethics investigations had “shaken Canadians’ faith” in Parliament.

Conservative ethics abuses have shaken Canadians’ faith in Parliament. It’s time to #raisethebar on accountability. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 22, 2013

Looks like the guy picked to counterattack on Ethics and Electoral Fraud is himself guilty of it. Harper’ll flush him. http://t.co/cmtRuW74 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 14, 2012

Or referenced “prime minister’s office goons” coming after dissenters.

Pat, I say this against my own self-interest, but for God’s sake stop tweeting. PMO goons hit even harder than I do. http://t.co/t8jQiQJp — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 29, 2012

There’s also all of the times he Tweeted about how great WE Day was, which certainly doesn’t look great in light of the current controversy.

RT @craigkielburger: Thanks to @justinpjtrudeau for sharing incredible insight with us at #WeDay today — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 28, 2012

RT @freethechildren: "As we become more aware of our power - this room, this generation: we will change the world!" @justinpjtrudeau #WeDay” — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 28, 2012

Incredibly proud to have been invited to participate in #WeDay. Les jeunes vont changer le monde; quel bel événement à Toronto aujourd’hui. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 28, 2012

But regrettable tweets extend beyond political shifts in opinion or links to WE. Like all of us, Trudeau’s also had his fair share of classic corny jokes or cringey tweets. Back in the early 2010s, he spent a lot of time tweeting jokes about his campaign or using truly cringey hashtags including #MovesLikeVader.

@BenMulroney1976 Admit it, Ben, you like the 'dystopian' angle. However, having a robot arm could be pretty cool. #moveslikevader — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 26, 2011

He frankly was a lot more fun, if looser with how he used the platform. Trudeau tweeted about getting arrested by Stormtroopers …

Bien fier d’avoir pu déchaîner mon côté geek en me faisant arrêter par des stormtroopers à #comicon #montreal. pic.twitter.com/O8zModMv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 16, 2012

… and singing Chumbawumba’s iconic hit “Tubthumping” for karaoke.

Anyone want to know how I celebrated my victory last Saturday night? Singing Tubthumping with #Hollerado @wordsofbirds pic.twitter.com/Y5CahDS1 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 5, 2012

He called now Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for calling someone an a**hole, saying he “aint’ the Fonz.”

UNBELIEVABLE!! Jason Kenney calls the Deputy Premier of Alberta an asshole, but refuses to say sorry when it becomes public. #youaintTheFonz — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 19, 2012

And yes, he even took the time to prove that he was writing his own tweets.

@JudyMcLarty How do I prove that… I know: tell your friend that they’re full of shit. #myteamwouldneverswearontwitter — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 14, 2013

Trudeau also was actively documenting his mustache growth for Movember during the truly iconic “pirate Trudeau” hair era, and even challenged possible future opposition leader Peter Mackay to grow a ’mo of his own.

Another photo update of my #Movember progress! Please, eveyone who hasn't yet, donate 20$ to http://bit.ly/auNItc http://twitpic.com/397u32 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 22, 2010

NO no no! The 'staches are supposed to bring us together! Why do the Cons insist on attacking Liberal MOs? I want MacKay in a MO next year. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 23, 2010

Trudeau likely wishes he could take back some of the more politically relevant tweets in the wake of ethics investigations and WE Charity and prorogation. He may even wish to take back those truly regrettable facial hair documentations.

But as for many of his old posts, it’s honestly fun to look back and remember the PM as a human being, rather than a machine churning out message track statements and posed photo ops.

Happy Birthday Chuck Norris!!!! He's 70, and he can still kick your, my, and everybody else's ass. Long live Chuck Norris! — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 11, 2010

This Paul Simon take is unforgivable, though.

For the record: I, and my entire staff, despise Paul Simon. #garfunkleallthe way — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 17, 2012