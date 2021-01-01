Was there any other way for 2020 to go out?

First responders in Kelowna, B.C. responded to a literal dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve, because apparently the wretched year has a sense of humour.

I can't think of a more appropriate way to send off 2020 than a dumpster fire on New year's Eve. #Kelowna @IAFF953 fire crews responded to and knocked down a fire in a dumpster outside Source Adult shop, shortly after 10 p.m. tonight. For @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/1lVov1TZRk — Phil McLachlan (@newspaperphil) January 1, 2021

According to Kelowna RCMP, first responders attended the blaze around 10:30 p.m. The small fire was fully extinguished without further damage to property.

In a statement to HuffPost, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said that while it’s fun to joke about the appropriate end to 2020, it’s important to keep fire safety in mind.

“Although I am sure that many would consider a flaming dumpster an appropriate symbolic end to 2020, we must remember that fires of any kind pose a real danger not only to the livelihoods of any local business that may be inadvertently impacted from the blaze spreading, but of course to all those front line workers who must work to extinguish them,” O’Donaghey said.

Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone with information about the blaze to come forward.