Lake Erie Windstorm Encases Homes In Nearly A Meter Of Ice

Wind speeds across the Lake Erie reached speeds up to 96 km/h over the weekend.

Freezing temperatures coupled with 48 hours of gale-force winds over Lake Erie have turned some residents’ homes into a spooky winter wonderland.

Wind speeds reaching up to 97 km/h sent lake water in the surrounding area crashing into homes, entombing them in a thick sheet of ice. Despite the haunting beauty, homeowners are losing their chill with the potential property damage awaiting them once the ice melts.

Watch the video above to the see the extent of the damage.

