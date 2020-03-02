Freezing temperatures coupled with 48 hours of gale-force winds over Lake Erie have turned some residents’ homes into a spooky winter wonderland.



Wind speeds reaching up to 97 km/h sent lake water in the surrounding area crashing into homes, entombing them in a thick sheet of ice. Despite the haunting beauty, homeowners are losing their chill with the potential property damage awaiting them once the ice melts.



Watch the video above to the see the extent of the damage.