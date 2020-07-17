Mark J. Terril, file/ASSOCIATED PRESS Laura Ingraham speaks during the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 20, 2016.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham might want to study up on her Canadian geography.

On Friday, the “Ingraham Angle” host took to Twitter to draw a bizarre connection between an online story that claimed Toronto had limited “religious freedom,” and U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Will Joe Biden do more to protect religious liberty than Donald Trump? Not a prayer. “City of Toronto Bans Catholic Churches From Administering Holy Communion” https://t.co/9oR3YI7Zkf — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 17, 2020

“Will Joe Biden do more to protect religious liberty than Donald Trump? Not a prayer,” Ingraham wrote, alongside a story from far-right website Big League Politics that said Toronto had “banned” Catholic communion.

First of all, Big League Politics was founded by former Brietbart employees and has frequently trafficked in conspiracy theories. It has been described by the New York Times as “an obscure right-wing news site [...] which has promoted conspiracy theories and written favorably about white nationalist candidates.”

The story Ingraham shared was inaccurate. In reality, the archbishop of Toronto modified the eucharist rite to observe safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s now a modified version of communion where a priest delivers the blessing from a safe distance, hands the congregant their wafer, and they then move more than two metres away from the priest before removing their mask to consume it.

So no, Toronto is not banning Catholic communion.

Beyond that, Canadians and Americans alike on Twitter were concerned with Ingraham’s seeming assertion that any policy in Toronto was under the jurisdiction of Biden or the U.S. in the first place.

(Toronto is in Canada. Canada is not part of the United States.) https://t.co/NtBwV7bo0N — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 17, 2020

Toronto is in Canada. The president of the United States does not have any control over anything in Toronto. So that makes your entire tweet kind of stupid. — Dave Matt (@davematt88) July 17, 2020

Ma'am, this is a Tim Horton's. — Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) July 17, 2020

Two Things Laura



1. Stop with the Righteous Religious BS . Article Six - Separation of Church & State. The GOP forgets about this.

2. Toronto is in Canada — BabyTrump (@whalen93) July 17, 2020

First: Toronto is in Canada.



Second: Joe Biden is a lifelong practicing Catholic.



I think he's a better Christian than you, even though you wear a cross around your neck on TV for political and fashion purposes.



Knock it off, Laura. I don't think God even even likes you. pic.twitter.com/uAKKXgHBBn — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) July 17, 2020

If this gets out, Biden will never carry Toronto. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 17, 2020

And there were a lot of maps involved, because we love a good map.

See? Toronto is in the United States. pic.twitter.com/xuSjfm3qsG — Trump Enemy #1 (@ctown4life24) July 17, 2020

You haven’t seen the newest, Trump approved map yet. pic.twitter.com/wRaHaLH7tw — Joey G (@jgblhs) July 17, 2020

See the nice black line? That indicates an international border. That means that the city of Toronto is not in the United States and therefore your lord and savior Donnie J is NOT the president of that particular city because TORONTO IS IN CANADA! pic.twitter.com/sKf531eXMk — John Savage (@SavageAuthor21) July 17, 2020

Laura figuring out where Toronto is



"Toronto is in Canada" pic.twitter.com/O75bcJYSmI — Sand Piper 🚩 (@realsandpiper) July 17, 2020

Even the city itself weighed in.

YES I AM!! 🍁



TORONTO IS IN CANADA! 🇨🇦



💙 ~T.O. pic.twitter.com/GfO3Anrd8i — T O R O N T O 🍁 (@Toronto) July 17, 2020

For the record, there is a city named Toronto in the U.S., which boasts the slogan “the gem city” — a phrase that’s certainly never been used to describe Toronto, Ont.

The Ohio city of around 5,000 was actually named after the Canadian equivalent, because its founders thought Toronto was somewhere “worth emulating.”