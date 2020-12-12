2 Dead, Others Injured After Building Collapses In London, Ont.

THE CANADIAN PRESS First responders survey the scene after a building under construction collapsed in London, Ont. on Friday.

Two people are dead after a four-storey wall collapsed at a construction site in London, Ont., city officials said Friday.

Earlier in the day firefighters dug through debris in the hope of saving one person who was trapped in the rubble.

Late Friday the city said emergency responders confirmed that the trapped individual was dead.

“With heavy hearts, we’re sending our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased,” the city said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are also with those injured.”

Authorities said one person died earlier in the day and four others were injured at the partially constructed apartment building in the city’s west end and were sent to hospital.

“Two are in fair condition, one is in serious condition, one is in critical condition,” the city said. A fifth person had minor injuries.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Debris sits littered on the top floor of a building under construction which collapsed in London.

All of the people involved had been working at the site when the wall collapsed just before noon.

“Today is a difficult day for Londoners,” Mayor Ed Holder said in a statement.

“I know the community joins me in expressing our deepest condolences to the families of the two people who lost their lives today, and in expressing our care and concern for those who were injured and remain in hospital.

“My thanks go to all of our first responders and to our emergency management team for their swift action and unwavering commitment to serving our community in the wake of this tragic incident.”

The Ontario Ministry of Labour had two investigators and an engineer at the site, which it said was managed by Brock Developments.

The address is listed as the “Nest on Wonderland,” a forthcoming low-rise “premium” apartment building, scheduled to be finished by spring/summer 2021.

Michelle Doornbosch, president of Nest on Wonderland, said they are co-operating fully with the regulatory authorities as they carry out their investigation.

“This is an extremely sad day for Nest on Wonderland,” she said in an email.

“We are devastated by this incident, and our thoughts remain with the affected workers, their families, friends and co-workers. Our first priority is always the safety of our employees, contractors and the community in which we work and live.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020.