Another day, another B.C. Liberal candidate controversy as days continue to tick down to the Oct. 24 provincial election voting day.

Less than 24 hours after Laurie Throness resigned as the Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent after comparing free contraception to eugenics, and a week after North Vancouver-Seymour candidate Jane Thornthwaite faced backlash for a sexist joke about a political rival, yet another Liberal is in hot water.

This time it’s New Westminster candidate Lorraine Brett. Screenshots of a deleted tweet from Brett surfaced on Twitter Friday morning that showed the Liberal candidate shared and supported British author J.K. Rowling’s “TERF manifesto” in June.

Another @bcliberals candidate is under fire. This time for tweets from June from a now-deleted account that support JK Rowling’s anti-trans blog. @LorraineBrett20 started a new account in September, but this tweet exists in Web Archive. #bcpoli #BCvotes2020 pic.twitter.com/yJX0m0vlFR — Charmaine de Silva (@char_des) October 16, 2020

“J.K. Rowling’s best work! Thank you!” Brett wrote on June 10.

The Tweet and associated account appear to have been deleted ahead of the election. Brett’s current Twitter account was created in September of this year.

Rowling’s essay has widely been panned as transphobic, and a continuation of a pattern of dangerous language from the popular author around gender identity. Although Rowling has never directly stated she is against trans rights, she’s employed many “transphobic dog whistles” and sympathized with trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFs). She’s even gone so far as to argue that trans women are a “threat” to womanhood.

Several other Vancouver-area candidates have called on Brett to resign following the tweet’s resurfacing.

On Friday, Brett defended her support of Rowling’s essay in a statement posted to Twitter. She did not apologize for promoting the essay, but doubled down on her support for it, arguing that “it’s important to hear different ideas in a fair and open society.

In June, I responded to a piece by JK Rowling that was based on her own personal experiences and drew much attention. I think it’s important to hear different ideas in a fair and open society. The BC Liberals have been unequivocal in our support for the LBGTQ community and ... — Lorraine Brett (@LorraineBrett20) October 16, 2020

... worked hard to advance an agenda that builds a better and more tolerant British Columbia. I am running as a BC Liberal because I share these views. — Lorraine Brett (@LorraineBrett20) October 16, 2020

Brett also affirmed her and the party’s “unequivocal” support for the LGBTQ community.