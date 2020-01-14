“While I was warming up my car, I scanned my ticket on the OLG Lottery App but I got an error message, so I tried again,” Lewis said. “And then I saw the words ‘Big Winner’ and the number 70! I was shocked and wanted to confirm what I saw so I went online to see the winning numbers and one by one they matched!”

The Brampton man woke up his wife to tell her the exciting news shortly after and they have already started thinking about some of the things they want to do with Lewis’ winnings.

“We have a lot of options now. I’ll be making some investments, taking many trips, enjoying life,” Lewis said. “Also, my wife has always wanted to try those VIP $100 slots in Las Vegas and now I can make that dream come true for her.”

Since 2009, Ontario Lotto Max players have won over $5 billion, including 67 jackpots and 583 Maxmillions prizes. Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays, for $5 each play.