Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press Lou Eccleston, CEO of the TMX, poses at the stock exchange in Toronto, Wed. Aug. 19, 2015.

TORONTO ― TMX Group Ltd. says its board is looking into allegations regarding the past conduct of chief executive Lou Eccleston.

The company says it recently became aware of allegations made against Eccleston prior to his time at TMX.

A report by the website Business Insider said Eccleston was accused in court records and New York Division of Human Rights filings of inappropriate behaviour involving female employees during his time as a senior executive at Bloomberg.

Watch: #Metoo pushes CEO firings to 15-year high.

TMX made no comment on the specific allegations, but said it took them seriously.

The stock exchange says Eccleston has told the board that he supports this course of action.