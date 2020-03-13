This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Manitoba To Close Schools For 3 Weeks Due To Coronavirus

Classes will be suspended starting on Monday, March 23.
Canadian Press
Kelvin Goertzen waits to speak before a meeting on Dec. 19, 2016.
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says it is closing schools for three weeks because of COVID-19.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says classes will be suspended starting March 23.

Schools will be open next week to give parents and teachers time to prepare, and the week of March 30 was spring break anyway.

He says the decision was made for the health and well-being of all Manitobans.

He says officials want to stay ahead of the virus that has caused a world-wide pandemic.

Manitoba is dealing with three presumptive cases of COVID-19, all of which appear to be travel-related.

