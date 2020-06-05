Facebook/marwantabbaramp Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara is chair of the House of Commons' foreign affairs committee's subcommittee on human rights.

OTTAWA — A Liberal MP is facing four criminal charges after an April arrest in Guelph. Ont.

Kitchener South—Hespeler MP Marwan Tabbara faces two counts of assault, one count of break and enter and commit an indictable offence, and one count of criminal harassment. The charges were first reported by Global News.

A Guelph Police Service said Friday the charges stem from an April 10 arrest.

In a statement, Tabbara announced he would be “stepping back” from Liberal caucus, adding he will continue to receive counselling and treatment for his anxiety and depression.

“Other than to state unequivocally that every incident of violence is unacceptable and inexcusable, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further while this matter is before the court.”

The Liberal Party of Canada spokesperson Braeden Caly told HuffPost Canada they are taking the issue “very seriously.”

Tabbara was first elected to the House of Commons in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. He is chair of the House’s foreign affairs committee’s subcommittee on human rights.