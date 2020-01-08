(Reuters) ― McDonald’s Corp. said on Wednesday it was nearly doubling the number of restaurants selling Beyond Meat vegan burgers in Canada, an expansion of its test of plant-based meat alternatives.

The announcement from McDonald’s follows a Reuters report that Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods is no longer trying to win a deal with McDonald’s because it cannot produce enough of its imitation meat to partner with the world’s biggest fast food chain.

Beyond Meat shares, which closed up 12.5 per cent on Tuesday after the news, rose another 5 per cent after the burger chain’s statement on the trials.

