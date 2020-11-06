Iranian Canadian Congress/Facebook Mehdi Amin, 58, was identified as the victim of a Markham homicide in October.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the suspicious death of Mehdi Amin, an Iranian dissident who was found dead in a Markham, Ont. home in October.

York Regional Police located a missing vehicle believed to be connected to the investigation in Toronto on Oct. 30, they said in a Thursday press release.

Police said they executed a warrant in Toronto on Nov. 4 and arrested a 27-year old woman. Charmaine Anne Guisalta, who police allege also uses the last name Samonte, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

A friend of 58-year-old Amin previously told Global News his death should be investigated as retaliation for his activism. He fled Iran 20 years ago and had attended protests against the Iranian regime, according to friends.

UPDATE - 27-yr-old Charmaine Anne GUISALTA has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of Mehdi AMIN from Markham. Investigators do not believe there is a connection between the victim's political views and his death. More details here --> https://t.co/d8WW3WXuQA — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 5, 2020

Police said that the investigation is ongoing but they don’t believe there is a connection between Amin’s political views and his murder.

There are also no outstanding suspects and no public safety concerns, they said.

Guisalta was scheduled to appear in court Nov. 5.

Amin was a former board member of the Iranian Canadian Congress. The organization said on Facebook it was “deeply saddened” to learn of his death and sent their condolences to his friends and family.

READ MORE: Activist Who Protested Iranian Regime Found Dead In Ontario Home

York Police previously said they were called to the Markham home to respond to a report of a deceased man inside. They later identified Amin as the victim and said they were searching for a black Honda CRV in connection with the homicide.

At the time, Sgt. Andy Pattenden told HuffPost Canada police wouldn’t speak to any possible motive for the homicide because of the ongoing investigation.

Pattenden said police are not providing information beyond what is in the media release.