A Fly On Mike Pence's Head During The VP Debate Drew The Buzziest Reactions

Imagine you’re a fly. You’re zipping along and see a soft, white surface. You land and look up. You realize you’re at the 2020 vice presidential debate and you’re seated atop the head of Vice President Mike Pence.

This was the reality of one insect at the debate on Wednesday night.

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

More than halfway through the debate between Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, public attention veered off from the responses of the two presidential running mates to zero in on the bug on Pence’s coiffure.

The buzz was plentiful on Twitter, so we’ve done you the favour of rounding up the buzziest of the bunch:

I think the fly won this debate — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 8, 2020

Live look at the SNL writing room when the fly stopped on Pence's head pic.twitter.com/5AEZGGhXe2 — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) October 8, 2020

EWWWWWWWWW that fly has Mike Pence on his stomach. #VPDebate — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 8, 2020

The fly is free and now getting a COVID test — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

That fly was Pence's first black friend — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) October 8, 2020

Siri, play "Stay Fly" by Three 6 Mafia — ko “that’s it” bragg. (@keaux_) October 8, 2020

the fly showing up at tonight's debate pic.twitter.com/X5msW8nKhz — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 8, 2020

So, a fun art history fact! Flies are used to represent rot, wasting away, decay, death, melancholia.



A fly hovering over a church official or nobleman indicates disfavor with the king or corruption and dereliction of duty. pic.twitter.com/aLuiKFwWNI — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) October 8, 2020

Even worse for pence, the fly is gay pic.twitter.com/km115DiGRa — Randall Otis (@RandallOtisTV) October 8, 2020

who is she pic.twitter.com/ZzD9KBX2ZA — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) October 8, 2020

someone better interview that fly tomorrow. — melissa radz (@melissaradz) October 8, 2020

That fly is an American hero. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 8, 2020

Even Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden offered a response to the fly:

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

And, of course, there were numerous Twitter pages set up for the fly itself: