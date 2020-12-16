OTTAWA (Reuters) ― Nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, women of color in Canada still face far higher unemployment than white women, official data shows, in part because they tend to work jobs in hard-hit sectors and often care for children or relatives.

The unemployment rate for minority women was 10.5 per cent in November, compared with 6.2 per cent for white women, according to Statistics Canada data provided to Reuters. Women of color also had a slightly higher unemployment rate than their male counterparts, who had a jobless rate of 10.0 per cent.

