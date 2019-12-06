This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
News

Police Arrest Montreal Blogger Who Allegedly Praised Polytechnique Shooter

The senior was charged with inciting hatred towards women.
Canadian Press
The tower of the University de Montreal is reflected in the school's memorial plaque that names the 14 victims on the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique attack.
The tower of the University de Montreal is reflected in the school's memorial plaque that names the 14 victims on the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique attack.

MONTREAL — A blogger who allegedly glorified the gunman behind Montreal’s 1989 Ecole polytechnique massacre was arrested on the eve of the attack’s 30th anniversary.

Jean-Claude Rochefort appeared in court Friday to answer charges of inciting hatred towards women.

Investigators have linked him to what police call “disturbing” writing published under a pseudonym on a “hateful, anti-feminist blog.”

Police say Rochefort was arrested Thursday at his home in Montreal, where they conducted a search and seized computer equipment.

The man in his 70s is to remain in custody until a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

Police said Rochefort faced charges similar charges in 2009.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.

Also on HuffPost:

Suggest a correction
montrealcrimemontreal massacreecole polytechniquejean-claude rochefort
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.