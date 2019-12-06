Police Arrest Montreal Blogger Who Allegedly Praised Polytechnique Shooter

THE CANADIAN PRESS The tower of the University de Montreal is reflected in the school's memorial plaque that names the 14 victims on the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique attack.

MONTREAL — A blogger who allegedly glorified the gunman behind Montreal’s 1989 Ecole polytechnique massacre was arrested on the eve of the attack’s 30th anniversary.

Jean-Claude Rochefort appeared in court Friday to answer charges of inciting hatred towards women.

Investigators have linked him to what police call “disturbing” writing published under a pseudonym on a “hateful, anti-feminist blog.”

Police say Rochefort was arrested Thursday at his home in Montreal, where they conducted a search and seized computer equipment.

The man in his 70s is to remain in custody until a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

Police said Rochefort faced charges similar charges in 2009.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.