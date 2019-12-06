Police Arrest Montreal Blogger Who Allegedly Praised Polytechnique Shooter

MONTREAL — A blogger who allegedly glorified the gunman behind Montreal’s 1989 Ecole polytechnique massacre was arrested on the eve of the attack’s 30th anniversary.
Jean-Claude Rochefort appeared in court Friday to answer charges of inciting hatred towards women.
Investigators have linked him to what police call “disturbing” writing published under a pseudonym on a “hateful, anti-feminist blog.”
Police say Rochefort was arrested Thursday at his home in Montreal, where they conducted a search and seized computer equipment.
The man in his 70s is to remain in custody until a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.
Police said Rochefort faced charges similar charges in 2009.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.
