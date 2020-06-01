Montreal Police, Protesters Clash During Rally Against Anti-Black Racism

MONTREAL — Eleven people have been arrested after tensions flared between protesters and police following a Montreal anti-racism demonstration on Sunday.

While the formal rally took place without incident, the situation later degenerated when some protesters smashed windows and lit fires and were met with pepper spray and tear gas from officers.

Montreal police say nine of the arrests are for breaking and entering, one is for armed assault and one is for mischief.

They say they have received 70 reports of damage to stores and other acts of mischief, and more arrests could follow.

The demonstrators had gathered to denounce racism and police impunity following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis last Monday after pleading for air while a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck. That officer, who has been fired, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd’s death has sparked nightly protests in major U.S. cities.

Graham Hughes/CANADIAN PRESS People flee as police disperse tear gas during a demonstration Montreal on May 31, 2020.

Montreal police declared the gathering illegal after they say projectiles were thrown at officers, who responded with pepper spray and tear gas.

Tensions flared after the formal rally had concluded and some demonstrators made their way back to the starting point, in the shadow of Montreal police headquarters downtown.

Windows were smashed, fires were set and the situation slid into a game of cat-and-mouse between pockets of protesters and police trying to disperse them.

The Montreal rally was a solidarity gathering with American anti-racism activists, but organizers say it is also an opportunity to express their own anger at the treatment of racialized people in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada.

Graham Hughes/CANADIAN PRESS A woman clears her face with milk after being pepper sprayed by police.

Graham Hughes/CANADIAN PRESS A woman raises her fist during the Montreal protest calling for justice for George Floyd on May 31, 2020.

Graham Hughes/CANADIAN PRESS People hold up signs during the Montreal demonstration.

Some of the names invoked included names of Black men killed during Montreal police interventions in recent years.

“It’s important for everyone to be here today so that we can have a lot of voices to say the George Floyd event is not a singular event,” said Marie-Livia Beauge, one of the event organizers. “It keeps happening and it’s happening here in Montreal so to be here together is to show solidarity and denounce the injustice.”

The gathering drew Montrealers of all stripes and backgrounds, holding posters with slogans. Protesters chanted “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe” — what Floyd was caught on video saying.

They took a knee in unison several times in solidarity with the movement.

But when Montreal police called on protesters to disperse, some refused.

Leah Blain, 20, chose to continue demonstrating and was part of a group trying to reach police headquarters when she was met with pepper spray.

“We were just standing here, we were showing our support and this is what happens, the police support a system that’s against us, so if you support them, you’re against us,” she said.

Along with the police action, videos and photos posted to social media, including footage from CBC reporter Simon Nakonechny, showed people breaking store windows and looting from them.

Protesters throw rocks at the windows of a Bell Canada building as SPVM tries to disperse remaining crowd #manifencours pic.twitter.com/Fz33Uv8kxn — Simon Nakonechny (@simon_nak) June 1, 2020

As night falls and police try to break up remaining protestors, A group of people have smashed the windows of Steve’s Music store and grabbed a bunch of guitars #manifencours pic.twitter.com/AJ0wiOmAdk — Simon Nakonechny (@simon_nak) June 1, 2020

On Sunday evening, Steve Haboucha was clearing broken glass from the front of his Koodo Mobile store on Montreal’s Ste Catherine Street. Security video from his store, he said, shows a stream of people entering the cellphone shop and leaving with accessories over a 30-minute period.

About 10 police officers were there, standing over broken glass, keeping guard outside.

A few kilometres west on the same downtown street, the loud pops of cracking glass echoed through the neighbourhood, preceding a group of people who turned their destruction onto seemingly random targets.

On one corner, a group used a metal construction sign and its steel stand to smash the front glass of a payday loan branch.

Some protest participants questioned the motives of those who remained after organizers thanked people for joining the event.

Montreal Protesters! Beware of white people in all black with solid coloured bandana’s (red and purple) covering their faces. These people are taking advantage of the situation only to cause damage. They are not here in support of Black Lives Matter. #MontrealProtest — Bride of Voorhees 🧟‍♀️ (@SweetPoTayter) June 1, 2020

these guys were scheming while everyone was peacefully protesting.. socks over your shoes? covered from head to toe? they dispersed the area as soon as we called em out and knew they were you to something!!!!! #MontrealProtest pic.twitter.com/axZLWy6Y3L — DEE 🤓🌱💛 (@deeclectic) June 1, 2020

This is so annoying. the leaders of the protest told y’all “thanks for coming, go home peacefully” at 7PM !!! The people looting in Montreal were clearly there for the WRONG REASONS #MontrealProtest https://t.co/cwpezfPrdd — amababy (@amaelle_B) June 1, 2020

Graham Hughes/CANADIAN PRESS A protester puts a flare through a window during a demonstration calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and victims of police brutality in Montreal on May 31, 2020.

Vincent Mousseau, a social worker and community organizer, called out Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, who earlier Sunday had condemned “violence, racism and systemic discrimination” in a series of tweets.

Mousseau cautioned against empty words from leaders.

“In fighting this, we need to ensure our movements are not co-opted to stifle our anger with their kind word and simultaneous inaction,” Mousseau said.

Concerns over COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers repeatedly told people to spread out, trying to find a spot where a two-metre distance could be maintained.

Despite a majority of people wearing masks and organizers squirting hand sanitizer, the numbers attending made distancing impossible.

The location adjacent to Montreal police headquarters was packed, with police closely guarding the building that houses their brass.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, told Radio-Canada on Sunday evening that he recognized the importance of the cause but urged hand washing and for anyone exhibiting symptoms to let health authorities know they attended the protest.

Graham Hughes/CANADIAN PRESS Police push back a protester during a demonstration calling for justice in the death of George Floyd and victims of police brutality in Montreal on May 31, 2020.

Around the start of the demonstration, Montreal police took the unusual step of issuing a tweet saying they were dismayed by the death of Floyd.

“Both the action taken and the inaction of the witnesses present go against the values of our organization,” the force tweeted calling on for a peaceful demonstration.

“We respect the rights and the need of everyone to speak out against this violence and will be by your side to ensure your safety,” the police said.

The Montreal rally followed one in Toronto on Saturday, which remained peaceful.

So too did Sunday’s rally in Vancouver, where thousands gathered outside the city’s art gallery, waving signs and chanting their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and Floyd.

Tristan Miura, who held up a skateboard painted with the words “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” said he hopes Vancouver will reflect on the protesters’ message.

“Vancouver has always been quite liberal and very open about what they feel is wrong in the community,” said Miura. “I think Vancouver, as a whole, is taking this time to reflect on past issues and preventing further issues from occurring.”

Others hoped it would spark a larger reaction in Canada.

“I hope this is just the start,” said Chance Lovett. “I hope this is just the beginning of a larger conversation and a larger movement.”

Vancouver police said there have been no arrests during the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2020.