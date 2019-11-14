An abandoned puppy, aptly named Narwhal, has found online fame for his unique (and unicorn-like) birth defect.

Staff at Mac’s Mission, a Missouri rescue group that specializes in dogs with special needs, injuries or abuse, have taken on the 10-week-old pup, who was born with an extra tail ― right in the middle of his forehead.

Narwhal is quickly getting worldwide attention, which his foster family says is amazing for all the other special needs dogs at the mission. Narwhal is “super excited for being the poster child for ‘special is awesome,’” the rescue group wrote on its Facebook page.

The Cape Small Animal Clinic confirmed that its veterinarian, Dr. Brian Heuring, inspected Narwhal, who they believe is a dachshund mix. Heuring told HuffPost in a message that the tail was not causing harm or complications.

“The tail is likely a congenital defect,” he said. “Those usually manifest in dogs as cleft palates or extra toes, and the causes can range from environmental factors to toxins the puppy’s mother may have been exposed to.”

Heuring said he believes the dog could have a special purpose in life.

“He could visit schools, hospitals and nursing homes, and show others that being different is MORE than OK ― it’s great, in fact.”

According to posts from the staff at Mac’s Mission, there’s only one thing they’d change about Narwhal: “We all wish it wagged!”

“The extra tail is not connected to anything and has no real use other than making him the COOLEST PUPPY EVER!” they wrote.

Though people are clamouring to adopt this little dude (including actor Zach Braff, who tweeted, “CAN HE WAG IT?!?!?! ANSWER ME IMMEDIATELY!!!! I NEED HIM!”), Mac’s Mission said he’s not available for adoption just yet.

“We want him to grow a bit more and truly make sure the tail doesn’t become a bother or problem,” they wrote.