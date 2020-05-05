This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
News

Netherlands' Liberation Day Tributes To Canadians Persist Despite COVID-19

Historica Canada even released a new Heritage Minute for the moment.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have tempered a milestone chapter in Dutch-Canadian relationships, but it couldn’t trample over tradition.

May 5th marks Liberation Day in the Netherlands. The celebration commemorates the day allied forces, including Canadian soldiers, liberated the Dutch from Nazi occupation in 1945.

Children reach out to touch the hand of Canadian World War II navy veteran Bert Reynolds, 88, as he takes part in a parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands in Wageningen, Netherlands on Tuesday, May 5, 2015. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT
Children reach out to touch the hand of Canadian World War II navy veteran Bert Reynolds, 88, as he takes part in a parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands in Wageningen, Netherlands on Tuesday, May 5, 2015. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

Since then, the Dutch have always taken the day to show their gratitude to Canadians through parades and fanfare. That was until the coronavirus crisis put mass gatherings on hold.

You can see how this year’s tribute to fallen Canadian soldiers went in the video above.

Suggest a correction
coronaviruscanadawwiinetherlandsLiberation Day
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.