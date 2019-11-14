This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Business

New Brunswick Cannabis Retail May Be Privatized After Province-Run Stores Lose Millions

Cannabis NB bled $12 million in red ink in its first six months.
Canadian Press

FREDERICTON ― New Brunswick has issued a request for proposals for a single private operator to take over the government’s operation, distribution and sales of recreational cannabis in the province.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says today that after a careful analysis, the government concluded the best approach was to turn to the private sector.

The exterior of a Cannabis NB location in Fredericton, N.B., Oct. 16, 2018.
The exterior of a Cannabis NB location in Fredericton, N.B., Oct. 16, 2018.

Interested proponents will have until Jan. 10, 2020 to submit proposals.

Cannabis NB, a provincial Crown corporation, lost almost $12 million in its first six months and continues to bleed red ink, although sales are on the rise.

It was announced last month that second quarter losses for the current year were $1.5 million.

Steeves says he expects strong interest in the request for proposals.

Suggest a correction
businessretailnew brunswickmarijuana canadaCannabis NB
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.