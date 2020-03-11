This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
New Brunswick Reports 1st Presumptive Coronavirus Case

Canada now has cases of COVID-19 across five provinces.
The Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick public health officials are reporting the province’s first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says health officials learned of the test result on Wednesday afternoon.

The patient is a woman between the ages of 50 and 60 who recently travelled to France.

Russell says the woman, who is from the southeast of the province, was only minimally symptomatic and is resting at home in self-isolation.

New Brunswick is the first Atlantic province to report a presumptive case of the disease linked to the novel coronavirus.

The positive test result still needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg before it is considered official.

