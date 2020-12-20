LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) ― Following are details of a new coronavirus variant that has been identified in the United Kingdom, given at a news conference on Saturday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, and Chris Whitty, the chief medical adviser.

- The new variant is thought to have first occurred in mid-September in London or Kent, in the southeast of England.

- UK analysis suggests it may be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the old variant, which could increase the reproduction “R” rate by 0.4.

- There is no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness.

- There is no evidence suggesting vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant.