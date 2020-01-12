Twitter users wasted no time mocking the New York Times after their account posted a pretty out-of-touch tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential Canada move.

Many Canadians are giddy at the prospect that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be moving to Canada, injecting some razzle dazzle to the sprawling, bone-chillingly cold country. https://t.co/3HH575a6EK — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) January 11, 2020

“Many Canadians are giddy at the prospect that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be moving to Canada, injecting some razzle dazzle to the sprawling, bone-chillingly cold country,” read the tweet, accompanied by a link to the article, “Could ‘Megxit’ Be a Royal Fairy Tale for Canada?”

Many Canadians were quick to respond.

Many Canadians are giddy at the prospect of subscribing to The Washington Post, injecting some capital to the sprawling, Pulitzer Prize-winning, non-Bret Stephens-employing news outlet. https://t.co/sjPtrorCBz — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 11, 2020

Who are these "many Canadians" that they speak of? 🤔 https://t.co/AWC5nJuj8d — Lenard Monkman (@LenardMonkman1) January 12, 2020

Canadians were unimpressed with the implication that they were “giddy” about the royals moving countries during a week where the nation was dealing with the tragic loss of 138 people bound for Canada, including 57 citizens, after the Iranian military admitted “human error” caused a passenger plane to be hit with a missile, killing everyone on board.

many Canadians are in mourning but okay https://t.co/y1VO38F2PY — Maryam Shah (@MaryamShahLive) January 11, 2020

Considering this is a week where so many Canadians lost their lives in Tehran, I don't think the words giddy & razzle dazzle are in anyone's mind. But what do I know; I have to take my polar bear for a walk. https://t.co/2eIhgbRaQB — Susan Howling (@SusanHowling) January 11, 2020

No. This has not been a giddy week for any Canadians since the downing of the Urkranian airline. Maybe NY Times could report on their “President Moron’s“ impulse knee jerk decision to murder an Iranian military leader and inadvertently cause the death of many innocent people. https://t.co/0X58pO7jlT — Vicki Campbell 🇨🇦 (@merry123459) January 12, 2020

No, actually, we're not.

We're trying to come to terms with the loss of so many Canadians on the flight to Kyiv.

Show a little decency. — MaggieMay 🇮🇪🇨🇦🇮🇪 (@CailinasEirinn) January 11, 2020

Actually no. We’re focussed on the tragic chain of events that resulted in a plane crash that killed 276 people, 138 of them on their way to Canada. If anything, we hope Meghan & Harry can escape unwanted attention by living in Canada. — Johanna Read 🇨🇦 (@TravelEater) January 11, 2020

Also, the implication that Canada needed more “razzle dazzle?” Offensive. We have plenty of razzle dazzle. We bleed razzle dazzle.

Canada doesn’t need “Razzle Dazzle”. They have me, the most “Razzle Dazzly” pig in the world. pic.twitter.com/CmVcCGZ115 — Esther TheWonder Pig (@EstherThePig) January 11, 2020

*sticking an icicle in my pipe* razzle dazzle? Why I ain’t seen razzle dazzle ‘round these parts since the Great Moose Hollerin’ of ‘04. Eh https://t.co/wdR42fBAPV — Melissa Martin (@DoubleEmMartin) January 11, 2020

Yes. So giddy.

You can't blame us frost-faced tundra monkeys - we haven't seen this much razzle dazzle since The Hudson Brothers got airlifted off the Toronto ice shelf. https://t.co/CXL5suhja8 pic.twitter.com/lGvY9dXoxy — Brent Butt (@BrentButt) January 11, 2020

I'm pretty sure being anti-razzle dazzle is enshrined in our Charter. #cdnpoli https://t.co/cZYzxpGCMQ — Stephen Lautens (@stephenlautens) January 11, 2020

Sorry. Just seeing this now.

We have to wait for each tweet to defrost before we can read it.

We actually do have razzle dazzle here but it’s spelled rauzzle dauzzle. https://t.co/HT6aksKvJ9 — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) January 12, 2020

That feeling when the @nytimesworld says Canada has no razzle-dazzle... https://t.co/HkLKN2PlMW pic.twitter.com/r65v9uyUuE — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) January 11, 2020

Furthermore, it’s really rich of the NYT to refer to Canada as “bone-chillingly cold” when the climate between New York City and the location of 90 per cent of Canadians is … pretty similar.

Many Canadians are laughing their warm arses off at the New York Times for being literally a couple of hours from our border and thinking we all live in the North freaking Pole https://t.co/bXtjSS2sHr — ghost dog (@JeetoCheesus) January 11, 2020

Plenty of parts of the US are colder than where I live in Canada. As for “dazzle dazzle”, Americans are so used to it from scandal after scandal in their own country, they seem to think life without constitutional crisis is boring. Get out. — ArianaGic/АріянаҐіць (@GicAriana) January 12, 2020

Ummmm, we do have summer. Also no @realDonaldTrump, a huge plus. — Pam Park 🇨🇦 (@GrandmaPams) January 11, 2020

Canadian public figures, including actor Ryan Reynolds and Toronto Mayor John Tory, weighed in.

Nobody injects razzle dazzle anymore. Particularly in Canada, where they drink it. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 12, 2020

We had quite a lot of razzle dazzle here when our @Raptors won the NBA Championship! @Drake, @ShawnMendes, & @theweeknd think it is pretty cool to be here. And we give a very WARM welcome to people from around the world who choose to come here. The column? Bone-chillingly silly. https://t.co/gzJJfm4Hxn — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 11, 2020

YES!! Please hurry!! These igloos are freezing and our nearest neighbour is 4 kilom-sorry, 2.48 miles away. We are lonely and bored and could use some razzle-dazzle. Thanks. https://t.co/8KYWDlJ26T — Gerry Dee (@gerrydee) January 11, 2020

This isn’t the first time the NYT has goofed about Canada. It’s actually starting to become a pattern.

There was this weird idea that Canadians were calling cannabis legalization day “C-Day” which … didn’t happen.

Canadians are calling it C-Day. On Wednesday, Canada will legalize recreational cannabis use across the country. I'll be live on Periscope at 3 p.m. ET tomorrow at a pot lounge in Toronto, answering your questions & giving you a look at the festivities. Tweet me your questions. — Catherine Porter (@porterthereport) October 16, 2018

I'm Canadian. I have NEVER heard a single Canadian call tomorrow C-Day.

Not one.

Not once. — RockGolf (@rock_golf) October 16, 2018

who specifically is calling it C-day? — 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@ManishaKrishnan) October 16, 2018

Literally no one is calling is C-Day. You can't just make that up and pretend they are, even if it seems like a harmless lie. Who is calling is C-Day? — Liberal, Not Lefty (@liberalnotlefty) October 17, 2018

Not a single human being other than you is calling it "C-Day" — Jay See (@JC_in_Calgary) October 16, 2018

The newspaper was also responsible for the offensive implication that Ottawa’s historic Byward Market became less boring after it got a Wine Rack, of all things.

ICYMI: NY Times says Ottawa Byward Market isn't boring, and cites Wine Rack outlet as evidence. Oh, the humanity http://t.co/nQ7bXBhLlt — Paul Vieira (@paulvieira) January 17, 2015

Ottawa was boring until we got a Wine Rack, said no one, ever. Except the @nytimes. — Shawna Wagman (@shawnawagman) January 17, 2015

Overlooked for too long, tonight I present #Ottawa's trendiest spot: The ByWard Market Wine Rack. #DailyPhoto pic.twitter.com/NvDXxXsFSz — James Peltzer (@jpeltzer) January 20, 2015

The suggestion that Canada might lack razzle dazzle seems to ignore the fact that Ottawa has a Wine Rack. — Aaron Wherry (@AaronWherry) January 11, 2020

On a more serious note, a recent piece about life up north in Inuit communities got shredded for being predictable, disrespectful and “poverty and trauma porn.”

1/My story about Inuit artist Ooloosie Saila was published this past weekend. She lives just below the Arctic Circle in Cape Dorset, a hamlet named the art capital of the country. It’s Inuit name is Kinngait, which means “high mountains” in Inuktitut. https://t.co/bWRid2IUCL — Catherine Porter (@porterthereport) October 22, 2019

I am gutted by how bad this article is, and that I ever welcomed the author into my house. She arrived in the north having no idea what to even write about, and I gave her a bazillion ideas. Instead she chose to reinforce stereotypes. https://t.co/29jq8i31jT — Alethea ArnaquqBaril (@Alethea_Aggiuq) October 26, 2019

Your piece is severely problematic. It’s poverty and trauma porn. There are ways to shed light on darkness respectfully. But your piece is not it. It is one in a loooong line of many that make privileged folk feel better about themselves by feeling bad for Inuit. — Alethea ArnaquqBaril (@Alethea_Aggiuq) October 25, 2019

Southern journalist employs the worst aspects of colonialism in creating caricatures not portraits of real people. Embarrassing read. — Jean Knowles (@jean_knowles) October 26, 2019

HOW & WHY did you manage to use this many words to produce pure garbage? If you didn't have the range to write about the ppl you interviewed w any intellectual and moral integrity, you should have put your behind on a plane, leaving it to someone who can. — Caffeinated Living (@WokeLiving) October 26, 2019

I am less than 3 paragraphs in and it is literally painful to read your horrendous horrendous work. You should be ashamed of yourself — Sebastian (@smptogo) October 27, 2019

My advice: try listening - *really* listening to what people most affected by your writing are telling you. I'm not Indigenous, and I couldn't read past the first few paragraphs. It's absolutely trauma porn - and the community you visited deserved better than this. Be better. — Mandy (@BooksYarnLogic) October 28, 2019

Can the New York Times please talk to more Canadians?