St. John’s is currently in a state of emergency after Newfoundland was hit with a record-breaking snowfall that piled more than 70 centimetres of snow onto some parts of the province and winds that pushed snow into drifts several feet high.

Many communities are dealing with power outages, and search and rescue is looking for a man who was reported missing on his way to a friend’s house.

But Newfoundlanders on Twitter are still doing their best to find the humour in a bad situation.

Crafty Newfoundlanders ❄️



Feels like the rest of Canada 🇨🇦 should just be quiet about snow and winter after all Newfoundland is going through! 💨#StateofEmergency #NLStorm2020 #NLblizzard #Snowpocalypse2020 #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/rrAGaZ90CC — Katherine Dines (@KatherineDines) January 18, 2020

Saw my daughter with shorts on and a stuffed moose. Thought she was going for a nap... #blizzard2020 pic.twitter.com/67L3LtHZv0 — Peter (@turr1959) January 18, 2020

There was this person’s encounter that turned into the beginning of a very Canadian rom-com.

I knew we were getting a winter storm but I went out anyways last night. Went home with what was supposed to be a one night stand. I woke up to find out my city declared a state of emergency so that means my one night stand is my snow buddy for the next 24 hrs KILL ME PLEASE pic.twitter.com/naIvPJYSNK — Thicccc Baddie, R.N. (@NurseyShift) January 17, 2020

And many frazzled pet owners who weren’t quite sure how to get their dogs to do their business.

Daughter trying to put the beagle out to pee... pic.twitter.com/wimqcVwKI3 — Dr. Jack Lawson (@drjwlawson) January 18, 2020

#snowstorm second try. No success. The dogs want nothing to do with this snow. pic.twitter.com/6qBhuBNCSP — trump must go. (@monicalr75) January 18, 2020

My newest innovation: puppy plowing! I throw a ball where I want a path and eight skinny legs pack it down. Beats shovelling. #nlwx #NLStorm2020 #Snowmageddon2020 #blizzard2020 #nlstorm pic.twitter.com/zv5qe3rqgy — Dr Max Liboiron (@MaxLiboiron) January 18, 2020

Aaaaand a lot of people who were just buried in and probably weren’t going to leave their homes for quite some time. At least they hopefully still have power and Netflix.

Not laughing anymore. The snow is piled up so hard against my door the doorbell actually just rang. Okay, I'm laughing a little at that. #BuriedIn #CantGetOut #nlblizzard2020 #PanicTime #TimeToStartDrinking pic.twitter.com/TAPJCTuY2Z — Jason Sheppard (@Jason_Sheppard_) January 17, 2020

When your doorway is blocked with snow...use it has a beer cooler 🍻 😂 All jokes aside...please stay safe and warm in #Newfoundland ❄️ #snowstorm #snowmaggedon2020 pic.twitter.com/6XsfLTzDQC — Nunzio Presta (@nunziopresta) January 18, 2020

woke up and someone gave me another door...? #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/hWei7NtdAk — chilly (@lilchly) January 18, 2020

Always positive; you have to love Newfoundlanders! #stormageddon2020 pic.twitter.com/Y9EOID4y3X — Lisa Garland Lafosse (@LisaLafosse_AE) January 18, 2020

Let’s all do a prayer circle for the pregnant woman who allegedly had to take a Ski-Doo to the hospital to give birth.

Radio just reported that a pregnant woman in labour drove herself to the hospital on a skidoo. I hope they are ok. I’m pretty this child will grow up to be the future Premier that will lead us to prosperity. #snowmaggedon2020 #nlstorm #nlblizzard2020 — Mark Critch (@markcritch) January 17, 2020

And if we’re still holding hands for the prayer circle, we should probably keep it going for this lady who accidentally left her car window open in the middle of the blizzard.

guys, MOM

left her WINDOW DOWN --

in the BLIZZARD pic.twitter.com/9PJYh1g72p — Kenny SC Sharpe (@kscSharpe) January 18, 2020

But at least you can pretend you’re Jon Snow and this is “Game Of Thrones.”

And a lot of people are probably bored. We might be getting some blizzard babies.

I’m betting on a spike in new babies arriving late September/early October in Newfoundland.#stormageddon2020 #NLStorm2020 pic.twitter.com/qtmLQnQLls — NHL Puckman (@nhlpuckman) January 18, 2020

Here’s to Newfoundlanders for managing to take this in stride, as best they can.